Telugu cinema was expected to end 2025 on a high note with the big-budget film, Akhanda 2. Unfortunately, the fantasy action thriller fell short of expectations. It may not even be able to cross the 100 crore mark in its domestic lifetime. However, there’s good news, as it has emerged as Nandamuri Balakrishna’s third highest-grossing film. Scroll below for the day 11 report!

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

Boyapati Sreenu’s directorial was released in five languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The response was lukewarm, and it concluded its run in Kannada and Malayalam versions within the first week. According to Sacnilk, Akhanda 2 earned 1.05 crores in the remaining versions on day 11. It saw a 38% drop compared to the 1.70 crores garnered last Friday.

The overall collection at the Indian box office concludes at 85.50 crore net after 11 days. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is made on a staggering budget of 200 crores. It is nearing its saturation, and the makers have only recovered 42.75% of the total investments so far. The Telugu fantasy action thriller will likely end its theatrical run as a flop.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 – 76.75 crores

Day 8 – 1.7 crores

Day 9 – 2.55 crores

Day 10 – 3.45 crores

Day 11 – 1.05 crores

Total – 85.50 crores

Now Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 4th highest grosser in India!

Despite the turmoil, Akhanda 2 has managed to achieve a considerable feat for Nandamuri Balakrishna. It has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Bhagavanth Kesari to emerge as his 4th highest-grossing film in India.

Its next target is beating its predecessor, Akhanda (89 crores), and officially entering the top 3.

Check out Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highest-grossing films in India (net earnings):

Veera Simha Reddy – 97.64 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 91.23 crores Akhanda – 89 crores Akhanda 2 – 85.50 crores (11 days) Bhagavanth Kesari – 84.78 crores

Akhanda 2 Box Office Summary Day 11

Budget: 200 crores

India net: 85.50 crores

Budget: 42.75%

India gross: 100.89 crores

Overseas gross: 12.10 crores

Worldwide gross: 112.99 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kamalkaval Worldwide Box Office Day 18: Needs 2.27 Crores To Become #5 Malayalam Grosser Of 2025 But It’s No Longer Possible?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News