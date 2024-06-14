Fraud Charges On Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, 4 Years Of Sushant Singh Rajput - Top Trending News

Bollywood is buzzing with news this week! Akshay Kumar unveiled a gripping first-look poster for his upcoming film “Sarfira”. Ajay Devgn’s action flick “Singham Again” has shifted gears, locking a Diwali release date but facing a new clash with Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

Legal troubles are brewing for Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra as they face fraud charges related to a gold investment scheme. The horror-comedy sequel “Stree 2” has moved its release date to a crowded Independence Day weekend, setting the stage for a box office battle.

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan’s debut film “Maharaj” has been delayed due to a legal dispute. Social media is abuzz with praise for Kartik Aaryan’s performance in “Chandu Champion,” with some even suggesting he’s a National Award contender.

Fans continue to remember Sushant Singh Rajput on the fourth anniversary of his passing. Love seems to be in the air for Sonakshi Sinha as veteran actress Poonam Dhillon seemingly confirmed her wedding rumors with Zaheer Iqbal. Finally, Fardeen Khan defended his co-star Sharmin Segal after she faced online criticism for her role in the series “Heeramandi.”

Akshay Kumar Soars High in Hindi Remake “Sarfira,” Release Date Confirmed

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is ready to take flight in his upcoming film “Sarfira,” a collaboration with acclaimed Tamil director Sudha Kongara. The movie marks Kumar’s first venture with the director and serves as the Hindi remake of the critically lauded Tamil film “Soorarai Pottru.”

On Friday (June 14), the makers unveiled the first look poster featuring Kumar. Channeling determination, the poster showcases Akshay gazing skyward with the tagline “Dream so big, they call you crazy” emblazoned across it. This powerful message hints at the film’s core theme, likely mirroring the original’s underdog narrative.

Coinciding with the poster release, the makers reaffirmed the film’s release date as July 12th, 2024. Stepping into the shoes originally filled by Suriya, Kumar promises a captivating performance in this high-anticipated drama.

Director Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have shifted gears for their highly anticipated action film Singham Again. Initially planned for an Independence Day release, the movie will now hit theaters on Diwali 2024. This announcement comes after Ajay Devgn confirmed delays in post-production.

Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and major studios, Singham Again avoids a box office clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which also saw a postponement (new release date yet to be announced). However, the Diwali release pits Singham Again against Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Read more

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Face Fraud Charges Over Alleged Gold Investment Scheme

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are embroiled in a new controversy. A gold dealer has filed a complaint against the couple, accusing them of fraud related to a gold investment scheme.

According to the complaint filed in a Mumbai court, Shetty and Kundra launched a company called Satyug Gold Private Limited in 2014. The company offered an investment scheme where individuals could pay upfront for gold at a discounted rate with the promise of receiving the physical gold on a specific maturity date.

The complainant alleges that he invested a significant sum in the scheme but never received the promised gold. The court has ordered the police to investigate the complaint and determine if there is enough evidence to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Shetty and Kundra.

The Independence Day 2024 box office is heating up! Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has moved the release date of their highly-anticipated horror-comedy Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Originally slated for August 31st, the film will now hit theaters two weeks earlier on August 15th, a prime spot on the calendar.

This shift comes after the postponement of both Ajay Devgn’s Singham 3 and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. However, Stree 2 won’t have a free reign at the box office. The Independence Day weekend will see a triple threat with Akshay Kumar’s comedy-drama Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s action drama Vedaa also scheduled to release on the same day. Read more

The release of Junaid Khan’s highly anticipated debut film “Maharaj” has been put on hold. The film, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, was scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 14th, 2024.

However, the Gujarat High Court issued a stay order following a plea by a Hindu group. The group claims the movie portrays content that could incite violence against followers of a specific Hindu sect.

A court hearing is scheduled for June 18th, 2024, to determine the film’s fate. This delay comes as a setback for Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was poised to launch his acting career with “Maharaj.” Read more

Kartik Aaryan’s “Chandu Champion” Performance Garners National Award Buzz on Social Media

Kartik Aaryan’s latest film, “Chandu Champion,” a biographical drama co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, has hit theaters. The film chronicles the inspiring story of a man who never gave up. Early social media reactions are overwhelmingly positive, with a particular focus on Kartik’s portrayal of the lead character.

Netizens are showering the actor with praise, lauding his performance as “extraordinary” and “heartfelt.” Tweets and comments are filled with sentiments like “Kartik gave his all to this film” and “He truly deserves a National Award for this character!” Read Chandu Champion Review

Four Years Since Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Fans Remember the Talented Actor

Today marks the fourth anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic passing. The talented actor, known for his roles in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore, died by suicide on June 14th, 2020, leaving a void in the Indian film industry and the hearts of millions of fans.

Social media is flooded with tributes and memories from fans and colleagues alike. Many are sharing pictures and videos of Sushant, remembering his infectious smile and impactful performances.

Sushant’s family, including his sister Shweta Singh Kriti, have also posted emotional messages on social media, urging fans to continue to seek the truth surrounding his death. The investigation into his demise remains ongoing. Read more

Poonam Dhillon Confirms Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Rumors

Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon has seemingly confirmed the wedding rumors surrounding actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. In a recent interview, Dhillon, who has known Sonakshi since childhood, revealed she received a “lovely wedding invitation” from the actress.

Dhillon showered blessings on the couple, expressing her joy for Sonakshi and calling her a “warm and loving girl.” She even playfully addressed Zaheer through the camera, reminding him to “keep Sonakshi happy” as she is “precious to all of us.”

While Sonakshi and Zaheer have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, Dhillon’s statement adds fuel to the ongoing speculation. Reports suggest the wedding will take place in Mumbai on June 23rd.

Fardeen Khan Defends Co-Star Sharmin Segal After Online Trolling

Fardeen Khan, making his comeback after a 14-year hiatus, has come out in support of his co-star Sharmin Segal, who has faced online criticism for her performance in the recently released series “Heeramandi.”

Segal, who portrays the character of Alamzeb in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, has limited her social media interactions after receiving negative feedback from viewers. Some have criticized her acting skills, while others have questioned the casting choice due to her relation to Bhansali.

In a recent interview, Khan addressed the online negativity surrounding Segal. He emphasized that criticism is acceptable, but trolling is harmful and constitutes harassment. Khan highlighted that Segal, like any other actor, had put in a lot of effort during filming.

Box Office Updates:

