Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 was released in theatres on April 19, 2024. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, it is a sequel to the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha. The movie is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies. The first part featured Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Anshuman Jha, Neha Chauhan, Ashish Sharma and Amit Sial. For the sequel, the makers had a new cast and a different topic. The film received mixed reactions from critics.

After almost two months of its release, LSD 2 is now available to stream online. If you want to know more about the movie, we have everything mentioned below.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Cast

The movie stars Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, Swaroopa Ghosh, Piyush Kumar, Rahul Raj, Tanvika Parlikar, and others. Director Dibakar Banerjee co-wrote the story with Shubham and Prateek Vats. The cinematography is done by Anand Bansal, Riju Das, Priyashanker and Ghosh. Several musicians have composed the music – Tony Kakkar, Meet Bros, Sneha Khanwalker, and Anjjan Bhattacharya.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Plot/Synopsis

The sequel deals with the misuse of technology. In today’s digital world, things can turn ugly soon. We see the characters trying to navigate these challenges. It’s an anthology that brings together these different scandals together in an unexpected climax. The official synopsis reads, “In a high-tech world, three interwoven stories revolve around identity, online intimacy, and the allure of social media.”

Watch the Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Trailer

Where & When To Watch LSD 2 Movie Online

The movie dropped on the Netflix streaming platform. You can stream the same from today. The runtime is 1 hour 59 minutes. As the movie contains violence and intimate scenes, it is restricted only to adults.

