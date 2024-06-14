Do Aur Do Pyaar On OTT: When & Where To Watch Vidya Balan & Pratik Gandhi’s Rom-Com!

With fresh pairings that inject new energy into the genre, Do Aur Do Pyaar was a delightful journey filled with love, laughter, and modern relationships. Vidya Balan’s return to rom-coms sparks nostalgia and anticipation, while the captivating soundtrack sets the stage for a musical rom-com experience. The movie has finally arrived on OTT, and we have all the details of when and where to watch it.

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi joined as powerhouse performers in the recent summer rom-com Do Aur Do Pyaar. The pair, with a strong bond based on mutual respect and admiration for each other’s artistic abilities, sincerely compliment one another, going beyond their on-screen chemistry as a married couple. The movie also stars Sendhil and Ileana Dcruz.

Award-winning ad filmmaker Shrisha Guha Thakurta’s directorial debut has received positive audience reviews. The rom-com film explores the complexities of urban relationships, love, and extra-marital affairs.

Where To Watch Do Aur Do Pyaar on OTT?

After its theatrical release and a decent box office performance, the movie arrived on Disney Plus Hotstar. The platform announced on its official Instagram that Do Aur Do Pyaar is now streaming on its platform. Sharing a poster featuring Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, the streaming service captioned it, “Fall in love again. Because just once isn’t enough. Do Aur Do Pyaar is now streaming. #DoAurDoPyaarOnHotstar.”

When Is, Do Aur Do Pyaar Releasing On OTT?

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi’s movie was released in theaters on 19th April. The reviews are all favorable, with a 6.5 rating on IMDb and 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie arrived on OTT today, June 14, and is now streaming.

Do Aur Do Pyaar tells the story of Kavya (played by Vidya) and Anirudh (played by Pratik), a couple who have been married for 12 years but have lost the spark in their relationship? To improve their lives, both engage in extra-marital affairs. However, fate has other plans. The couple rekindles their love for each other during a trip to Ooty, where they are reminded of their sweet memories together.

Following positive feedback on her performance in the film, Vidya expressed her gratitude on Instagram. She shared a video saying, “Really happy with all the love we’ve received for Do Aur Do Pyaar. Thank you so much. My heart is full of love, joy, gratitude, and smiles.” On the work front, Vidya Balan will next appear in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, which is currently in production.

