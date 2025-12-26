Salman Khan will celebrate his 60th birthday on December 27, and the special occasion is set to become even more memorable for his fans. The megastar is reportedly planning a significant reveal for his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, as a birthday treat for his fan base.

According to the reports, Salman Khan will share a significant update related to the Battle of Galwan on his birthday, much to the sheer excitement of his fans. The announcement is expected to be a special reveal connected to the film, making his 60th birthday even more special for his admirers.

A source close to Hindustan Times revealed, “As Salman Khan celebrates his birthday on December 27, he will be treating fans to a big update related to his upcoming film Galwan. The makers are expected to unveil a key asset from the film between 2 PM and 4 PM.”

More About The Film

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan promises a powerful and uncompromising portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Salman will reportedly be portraying the role of an Indian Army Officer. The movie is inspired by the Galwan Valley clash between India and China.

