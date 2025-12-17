Bruce Springsteen stood at the center of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, a film that quietly walked into theaters on October 24 with big expectations and a divided critical response. Starring Jeremy Allen White, the biopic focused on a narrow but deeply personal chapter of Springsteen’s life, choosing mood and introspection over crowd-pleasing moments. Its theatrical run lasted a little over a month, and during that time, it became clear that this was not a loud box office player, but a film more interested in his inner battles than in spectacle.

Springsteen Deliver Me From Nowhere Theatrical Run & Early Reception

The critics gave it a rating of 60% on Rotten Tomatoes, calling it moody and familiar at times, but lifted by strong performances from Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong. Audiences, on the contrary, felt closer to it, pushing the score to 82% for its raw tone and its focus on emotional turmoil behind Nebraska.

The box office, though, told a harsher story, with $44.9 million earned against a $55 million budget, leaving the film searching for a second life beyond cinemas.

Springsteen Deliver Me From Nowhere Digital Release Date & Where To Watch

The movie’s second life begins on December 23 when the film arrives on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, per Deadline. A physical release is scheduled for January 20, accompanied by a 4K Blu-ray edition. Both versions come packed with an exclusive four-part documentary that pulls back the curtain on the making of the movie.

Act 1, From Book to Screen, traces how Warren Zanes’ book sparked the adaptation. Act 2, Beyond the Music, dives into Nebraska and its sound, spirit, and influence on the film’s mood. Act 3, Becoming Bruce Springsteen, shows Jeremy Allen White studying the man, the music, the weight of the role. At the same time, Act 4, Deep Authenticity, explores the recreation of New Jersey, from wardrobe to the Asbury Park boardwalk.

Coming to 4K UHD & Blu-ray via disney in 2026 Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere (2025) pic.twitter.com/0pAy0zx7mr — 🖤 Buy Physical Media 🖤 (@VHSDVDBLURAY4K) December 16, 2025

Jeremy Allen White Leads The Bruce Springsteen Biopic Cast

Jeremy Allen White leads the cast as Springsteen, bringing his Emmy-winning intensity from The Bear into the role, even performing the music himself with Springsteen’s approval. Jeremy Strong plays manager Jon Landau. The supporting lineup includes Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, Gaby Hoffmann, Marc Maron, David Krumholtz, Harrison Gilbertson, Grace Gummer, Chris Jaymes, and Johnny Cannizzaro. Written and directed by Scott Cooper, the film tracks Springsteen’s personal struggles during the Nebraska sessions, treating each acoustic track like a confession.

Congratulations to the sound team of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere on their Oscar® shortlist for Best Sound. pic.twitter.com/80pMaqBmKb — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) December 16, 2025

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: 5 New Feel-Good Movies On Netflix We Can’t Wait To Watch This Holiday Season

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News