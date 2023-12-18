Netflix is reportedly planning to roll out a Wednesday spin-off in an attempt to establish The Addams Family Universe. This comes amid the anticipation around Wednesday Season 2, which will tentatively begin production in April 2024, with the streaming giant eyeing a potential year-end release of the Jenna Ortega-led supernatural thriller.

A spin-off of the Addams Family, Wednesday, Netflix’s reigning most-popular show, broke all viewership records, and currently holds a place in its Top 10 list for the most popular English-language series with 252 million views. The supernatural comedy horror series became a global phenomenon and is now set to get its own spin-off.

Netflix is currently in its franchise era, set to latch on to the popularity of its hot hits. Within just a few weeks of its premiere, Wednesday was renewed for its second season, as the OTT space finally found a show that could replicate the popularity of its science fiction Stranger Things. While Wednesday did receive critical reviews ever since its debut, nobody saw its spin-off coming. Well, after he humongous reception to Ortega‘s show, Netflix is now set to capitalize on The Addams Family Universe, and we are here for it. Scroll ahead to learn all the details about the new series.

According to a Bloomberg report, a Wednesday spin-off is in the works and will follow The Addams Family member Uncle Fester, who was played by Fred Armisen in the Netflix show. The new show is currently in the very early stages of development, with Armisen being considered to take the lead this time around. The specifics, like the plot, writers, and cast, are still being worked out.

However, the report added that, like any TV show in development, there’s no guarantee that the Uncle Fester project will materialize anytime soon, but since Netflix is going the old Hollywood studio way, it’s likely that it would want to expand its existing intellectual properties.

Fester made quite an impression with his short stint in Ortega’s show. Armisen managed to emote the quirk and wit of Wednesday’s paternal uncle while adding his own grim twist and a bittersweet farewell to his character. Fester, like other Addams family members, too, possesses some psychic abilities, and his superpower is generating electricity.

While more details related to the Wednesday spin-off are currently under wraps, in the meantime, fans can look forward to Wednesday Season 2, which will see Addams Family’s big sister continuing her Nevermore adventure with her new friends.

For more pop-culture updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: House Of The Dragon: From Rhaenyra & Daemon To Daenerys & Jon, Here’s How The HOTD Characters Are Related To Game Of Thrones Families!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News