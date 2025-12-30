Stranger Things has finally done the impossible by making the internet agree, and the agreement feels a little harsh, to be honest. The popular show’s Season 5 has landed in a way nobody expected, especially after Volume 2 arrived and Episode 7, titled “The Bridge,” started circulating online chatter. Now, with only the finale left, the mood has shifted fast, and the name Game of Thrones has entered the conversation again, the very comparison the Duffer Brothers once said would never fit this show.

Stranger Things Season 5: Low Ratings Highlight Fan Disappointment

The reaction did not come from thin air as numbers began telling the story almost immediately. Stranger Things Season 5 is sitting at a 56% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, while earlier seasons rested comfortably at 96%, 90%, 86%, and 89%.

IMDB followed the same direction, with Episode 7 sliding down to a 5.4 out of 10, officially becoming the lowest-rated episode of the entire series. Season 2’s “The Lost Sister” now looks safe at 6.0, though even that gap feels fragile since Episode 7 lost more than half a point within roughly 12 hours.

Controversial Breakup Scene Divides Viewers

The anger did not hinge on one small creative choice. A breakup scene between Nancy and Jonathan arrived at the worst possible moment, right before the characters believe death is inevitable. The setting only added fuel, unfolding inside a room coated in pornographic goo, a visual many fans found impossible to take seriously during such a heavy moment.

Unexpected Focus On Holly Frustrates Fans

The attention then shifted toward Holly. After barely registering for most of the series, she suddenly carries weight in major plot threads. Many viewers struggled with the abrupt focus, especially while Eleven and Mike, often treated as the emotional core of the story, fade into the background. The imbalance felt hard to ignore as Episode 7 unfolded.

The Bridge Reveal Confuses The Storyline

The Bridge itself added another layer of frustration. The reveal suggests the Upside Down connects to another dark world, also pushing toward Earth. For a lot of fans, the idea landed quite flat as the stakes did not feel higher but only messier, as if a second Upside Down appeared without meaningful impact beyond confusion.

Will’s Absurd Moment Misses Its Potential Mark

To make matters worse, mockery peaked with Will. After years of careful build-up, Will comes out as gay in a moment that should have carried emotional weight. Instead, it happens in front of around a dozen people, several of whom barely know him. Kali stands in the background muttering to herself about who he even is and why the apocalypse has paused for this moment. The tone missed its mark almost instantly.

The Makers Have Very Little Time To Wrap Everything Up

Now the clock becomes impossible to ignore as roughly two hours remain to wrap every storyline while also setting up a spin-off. Stranger Things still has time, but confidence has slipped. The fans are watching closely, now hoping the finale can steady a series that suddenly feels far more fragile than anyone expected.

