Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 is already getting a massive reaction on the internet. Fans shared mixed reactions to the second volume, but are still hyped to witness the finale episode in the forthcoming days.

However, after Volume 2, the viewer has a new perspective on Kaali (008). Her strange behavior and unsettling dialogue in Volume 2 have raised serious doubts about her true intentions. Several moments subtly hint that Kaali may not be fully on Eleven’s (El) side, leading many fans to believe she could betray El in the final showdown against Vecna.

Kaali Wants El To Sacrifice In The Finale

Kaali, who had just met Hopper, Mike, and others, wanted El to sacrifice for them to save the world after the final battle. Instead, 008 wants to live with Mike after defeating Vecna, but Kaali repeatedly asserted that both of them dying is the only method to save everyone.

Even Kaali declared that Mike would be killed if El and he stayed together. The words of 008 are a major surprise, especially after he calls Jane her sister. No one on earth wants her sister to die in any manner, but Kaali’s actions make things suspicious towards her.

el only agreeing to sacrifice herself when kali told her they’d kill mike the way she loves him so much she would literally die for him https://t.co/S5FYYymSro — gemma (@gjmins) December 26, 2025

Kaali Calls Henry Creel ‘Brother’

We are all aware that Henry Creel, El, and Kaali were all part of Dr. Brenner’s project. However, since the starting Eleven never called Henry his ‘brother’. Kaali is subtly calling Henry her brother, another clue that she could be the villain in the story and actually be helping Vecna in this finale. Kaali may betray Jane at the last moment, allowing Vecna to overpower her.

WAIT. Kali being a traitor could explain a lot… 1. She says she “knows everything” about Henry. How? She escaped before the events shown in S4’s flashback. 2. Refers to Henry as “our brother”, implying a sense of empathy (cont’d) pic.twitter.com/UB8iC8Poz0 — ZⱯCH (@ZANGWANGTANG) December 27, 2025

Hopper Receives Negative Vibes From Kaali

Kaali insisted on being part of this final battle with El and wanted to join her. Since the arrival of Kaali, Hopper already felt that something was wrong with 008. Kaali tried to put Hopper in a guilt trap by not disclosing the real truth to El, but it didn’t work.

Additionally, not only Hopper but fans on the internet also felt that there was something off about her character in Volume 2. All these signs are enough to say that Kaali may betray El in the final episode of Stranger Things 5.

Kali makes me feel uncomfortable, I don’t trust her. #StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/1j2qFJPSsO — BABI— ST SPOILERS (@babispunk) December 26, 2025

