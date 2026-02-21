Vince Gilligan’s Breaking Bad, starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, is widely regarded as one of the greatest television shows of all time. The iconic crime drama has earned sixteen Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards, among numerous other honors. Overall, the five-season series boasts a stellar 9.5/10 rating on IMDb. At the episode level, Season 5 Episode 14, titled “Ozymandias,” has long stood as the show’s highest-rated installment. It maintained a perfect 10/10 score for 13 years, until now. In fact, until just days ago, it was the only television episode to hold a perfect IMDb rating.

Connection to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

In a heartbreaking update for Breaking Bad fans, the episode’s IMDb rating has slipped by 0.1 point and now stands at a still-stellar 9.9/10. Following the unexpected dip, some netizens on social media have speculated about a possible connection to the Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which has been receiving widespread acclaim.

When Episode 5 of the new Westeros series premiered, it garnered immense praise and briefly held a perfect 10/10 rating on IMDb. However, its score later dropped to 9.9, then 9.8, and currently sits at 9.7/10 on IMDb. According to circulating fan theories, some Breaking Bad loyalists allegedly review-bombed A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, contributing to its drop from 10 to 9.7. In response, some fans believe Game of Thrones supporters may have targeted Ozymandias, leading to its first drop in 13 years from a perfect 10 to 9.9.

Movie fandoms are wild 😂Breaking Bad’s “Ozymandias” held a perfect IMDb 10/10 for years. Recently, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 also hit 10/10, then fans on both sides started review-bombing to protect their favorite.

Now both ratings have dropped. This is crazy😂💀 pic.twitter.com/N3KdYEHdKs — Victor Alimezia (@bingeNcringe0) February 21, 2026

That said, there is no verified evidence linking the rating changes of Breaking Bad’s Ozymandias and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 5. Still, the shift may have understandably unsettled followers of both shows. It remains to be seen whether the episodes will regain their perfect scores and if IMDb will intervene if any unusual voting patterns are detected.

What’s Breaking Bad All About?

The crime drama follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), an underachieving high school chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer. To secure his family’s financial future, he teams up with a former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), to manufacture and sell crystal meth. Eventually, he becomes a ruthless criminal, with devastating consequences.

Breaking Bad Seasons 1-5 Trailer

What’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms All About?

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg, the fantasy drama follows the perilous journey of an unlikely duo – the wandering hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his sharp young squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). Set nearly 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series explores a Westeros that is still under Targaryen rule.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Night Agent Season 3 Scores Big On Rotten Tomatoes: Is It Better Than The First Two Seasons?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News