“We fight like soldiers, We kill like soldiers, We die like soldiers.” Ishaan Khatter’s Pippa trailer makes a clear statement from the very first scene. The actor plays Captain Balram Mehta, an Indian Army Soldier leading his pack of men as India declares war on Pakistan to help Bangladesh fight for Independence. Directed by Raja Menon, who delivered a powerful patriotic story with Airlift, is back with what he knows best: love for the nation. Produced by RSVP films, Pippa draws inspiration from a real-life hero.

Pippa is ready to release on Amazon Prime Video India, and the 2-minute 26-second trailer starts with Indira Gandhi’s voice declaring war against Pakistan. As the soldiers gear up for a war, Ishaan Khatter, along with Priyanshu Painyuli, Mrunal Thakur, and Soni Razdan, also offer an intriguing glimpse into the personal lives of army families.

But does the trailer work? In parts, yes, and in parts, it takes up a major risk of presenting a low-on-energy and more real war drama, probably. While Army soldiers and wars, in particular, have always been presented in high decibels, beating drums in the background, men shouting, How’s the josh? Right from Border to Uri, Pippa breaks this caricaturish mold of army films, surprisingly.

While bulked-up men have led the war films, Ishaan Khatter, with his somewhat meek demeanor, is a risk the makers have taken, intentionally or not; only time will tell. With a composer as powerful as AR Rahman on board, the music in the trailer does not seem to grab any attention. In fact, we would not have even noticed if Rahman’s mention in the credits was not so categorically done.

The best part of Rahman’s Music is that it grows with time. However, will it work in a war film, which definitely needs the energy and chest-thumping to some level? We aren’t very sure. If he weaves magic around this one, it would be surprising. For now, the trailer has snippets of one song, which neither holds attention nor seems to cater to the expectations of a war drama.

Another high for a war film is the powerful dialogues delivered to keep the soldiers motivated on the battlefield, but the Pippa trailer lacks them in abundance. While what does Pippa mean and how India won this war might make this an intriguing and important story to tell, the glimpse in the trailer does not promise much to feed the eagerness and the adrenaline rush for a war film, something which has been a reflex probably.

The Pippa trailer has a lot of misses and some hits. However, we hope that it’s an attempt to break the monotonous blueprint of War films in Bollywood. If it does, which currently seems a minimum possibility, it would be a welcome move and Ishaan Khatter’s victorious inning as an Army officer!

Pippa releases on November 10 on Amazon Prime Video. You can check out the trailer of the film here.

For more trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sunny Deol Reveals He Requested Akshay Kumar Not To Clash OMG 2 With Gadar 2 As He Desperately Wanted To Taste A Box Office Success: “Obviously, It Does Hurt You”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News