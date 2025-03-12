Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has finally witnessed the first big dip at the box office. But despite the dip, the film is inching towards the 550 crore mark and currently stands at an estimated 548 – 549 crore at the box office in 27 days.

The period drama, helmed by Laxman Utekar, has already surpassed the profits of all the Hindi films of 2024 except for Stree 2. In fact, one of the huge milestones for the period drama was surpassing the profit of Pushpa 2 Hindi.

Chhaava Box Office Day 27 Estimates

On the 27th day, the fourth Wednesday, March 12, Chhaava earned in the range of 4.5 crore to 4.8 crore as per early trends. This is a minimal drop from the previous day’s almost 5 crore*. The film on the 27th brought 3.9 crore in Hindi, and the rest of the earnings came from the Telugu version.

While Vicky Kaushal‘s film has experienced the first big drop, with the collection falling below the 5 crore mark, there is nothing to worry about as it is adding more profits every single day! The film is heading towards creating history by dethroning Animal’s 554 crore to become the third highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of Hindi Cinema.

In fact, on the 27th day, it turned the second highest-grossing day 27 for a Hindi film, beating Stree 2. The only Hindi film Chhaava could not surpass was Pushpa 2, which earned 6.25 crore on the 27th day.

Check out the top five 27th-day collections of Hindi Films.

Pushpa 2: 6.25 crore Chhaava: 3.9 crore Stree 2: 3.1 crore Gadar 2: 2.75 crore Baahubali 2: 2.7 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Record: Vicky Kaushal Axes Highest Grossing Film Of Every Single Bollywood Actor Except 1 Khan & 2 Others!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News