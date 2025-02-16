Rihanna is allegedly cashing in on her billionaire status to pull out at all the stops to ensure her partner, A$AP Rocky, stays out of prison. The rapper, who is currently embroiled in serious legal trouble with accusations of firing a semiautomatic weapon at former childhood friend A$AP Relli in 2021, the Only Girl singer, is seemingly refusing to let the prospect of a 24-year sentence become a reality.

Rihanna’s Undeniable Love For A$AP Rocky: No Expense Spared

Rihanna, with her staggering $1.4 billion fortune, nearly 70 times A$AP’s estimated $20 million, reportedly believes money is no object when it comes to his defense. “His legal expenses have already run into the hundreds of thousands but she’s not even blinking,” a source said, per RadarOnline. “She’s very quick to deny she’s paying for everything, but that fools no one,” an insider added. “Rumor has it she’s helping him out in every area – we’re talking private jets, lifestyle expenses, cars, jewelry, bodyguards.”

Rihanna’s Friends Are Worried But She’s Unshakable

However, not everyone in her circle is on board with this unwavering loyalty. Some of her friends purportedly believe she’s making a mistake, urging her to cut her losses before things spiral further.

“The word is there are people in her life who think she’s making a mistake and should just kick the guy to the curb, but that’s not an option in her eyes,” said the insider.

But leaving isn’t an option for Rihanna, as she has been inseparable from A$AP since their relationship turned romantic in 2020. With two young children, RZA, 2, and Riot, just nine months, she’s fully committed to standing by him.

“Rihanna is madly in love and gets a thrill out of being able to live out her wildest dreams and take A$AP along for the ride,” an insider said. “They say she’s been bankrolling him from day one, no questions asked. It’s something he clearly takes advantage of, but he’s her man and she’s going to take care of him, and no one will ever persuade her otherwise.”

I still can’t believe this happened at the end of court pic.twitter.com/MiOiqGGZDm — Katt (@KattN0tWilliams) February 8, 2025

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky has clarified his stance; he won’t be testifying in his own trial. When asked whether he intended to take the stand, he invoked his Fifth Amendment right, choosing silence over self-incrimination.

