Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton’s dating history has been a subject of gossip and discussions, with the seven-time world champion linked to a series of high-profile celebrities, supermodels, and entertainers. In recent news, the F1 star is getting linked with Kim Kardashian. Fans have flooded social media with their pictures, potential dating theories, and whatnot. However, this is not the first time Lewis Hamilton has been part of a dating news story.

While Hamilton keeps much of his private life out of the spotlight, his romantic associations, both confirmed and widely reported, include some of the biggest names in music, fashion, and entertainment.

Below, have a look at Lewis Hamilton’s past relationships and the entire list of his ex-partners.

Nicole Scherzinger

The longest and most publicized romantic relationship of Hamilton’s life was with singer Nicole Scherzinger. The F1 driver dated the former frontwoman of the Pussycat Dolls. The pair first met at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2007 and soon became one of the most talked-about couples in motorsport and pop culture.

The two were often seen together at races and spending time together. Despite their split, she remains the benchmark by which many fans judge his future relationships.

Their on-and-off relationship spanned nearly eight years. It ended in 2015 amid the pressures of competing careers and constant travel.

Winning kiss! Nicole Scherzinger puckers up with F1 champ Lewis Hamilton http://t.co/OfWheAhg28 #F1AbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/gvia9t2qPd — Daily Star (@dailystar) November 23, 2014

Danielle Llyod – Lewis Hamilton’s First Love

First love is always special. Before achieving global fame, Hamilton dated Danielle Lloyd, a British model and television personality. They started dating in 2002 and were together for around six months.

According to Lloyd, the relationship ended amicably, and they remained friends afterward. Soon after, Hamilton began a four-year relationship with Jodia Ma from 2003 to 2007. The duo met while studying in Cambridge. Their long-term connection lasted through the early stages of his racing career.

Rumoured Romances & Celebrity Link-Ups

The 7-time F1 winner has been linked and rumored to have a romantic relationship with many other celebrities. Following his split from Scherzinger, he was rumoured to have been romantically linked to a string of high-profile figures, though most of these associations were never officially confirmed.

Some of them included models like Gigi Hadid, Sofia Richie Grainge, Barbara Palvin, Winnie Harlow, and Kendall Jenner. The list also has pop stars like Rihanna, Rita Ora, Shakir, and Nicki Minaj.

Although the list is huge, none of them has officially accepted the relationship. Every time they downplayed it, calling it a friendship.

😁 Lewis Hamilton ve Barbara Palvin. pic.twitter.com/XImos0VgZ7 — Krampon F1 (@F1Krampon) November 23, 2020

Recent Romance With Kim Kardashian

In early 2026, fresh rumors surfaced about a possible romance between Hamilton and American reality TV star Kim Kardashian. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the pair enjoyed a private getaway in the UK countryside.

This sparked renewed interest in Hamilton’s love life, given their decade-long friendship and recent public appearances together. The two were recently photographed on a glamorous Parisian date night, which has everyone talking. Neither Hamilton nor Kardashian has confirmed the relationship. But intimate outings and shared moments have fuelled widespread online discussion.

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian spotted out with Lewis Hamilton in Paris 76% chance she attends the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/XqsG6qxIYM — Kalshi Culture (@Kalshi_Culture) February 3, 2026

