Elon Musk wants to settle his war with Mark Zuckerberg by having a “literal” penis “measuring contest”.

The Twitter chairman has been poking fun at the Meta CEO for some time now, with things intensifying after he launched a rival to the micro-blogging site called Threads last week.

The pair are already said to be planning to battle it out in a cage fight, and now, Musk has joked that they should have their manhoods sized up to see who has the biggest.

He commented under his previous insult: “I propose a literal dick measuring contest. (sic)”

He had originally written: “Zuck is a cuck.”

A cuck is a contemptuous term for a weak man with moderate or progressive political views.

Musk has gone as far as filing a lawsuit accusing Meta – the owner of Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and now Threads – of employing former Twitter staff.

When Threads launched on July 5, Zuckerberg tweeted for the first time in more than a decade posting a meme of two Spider-Men pointing at each other.

The billionaire businessman – who bought Twitter last year – last week spoke out against the new text-based platform amid allegations the service may be using “Twitter trade secrets “.

In a post on Twitter, Musk wrote: “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

It came after a lawyer representing Twitter – Alex Spiro – wrote a letter to Zuckerberg accusing Threads of “systematic, wilful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

According to Semafor.com, the letter added: “Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information.”.

Threads reportedly clocked up more than 30 million sign-ups during the first 24 hours after its launch.

The new social media app lets users post up to 500 characters and includes many similar features to Twitter.

Zuckerberg has suggested giving the platform a “friendly” feel could “ultimately be the key to its success”.

In a post on Threads, he responded to a user asking if the app could be “bigger than Twitter”.

He replied: “It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. “Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”

