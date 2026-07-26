Ryan Gosling vs David Jonsson At The Box Office: MCU’s New Ghost Rider Has A Massive Lead Over The New Black Panther’s Biggest Grosser (Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Warner Bros)

Recently, Marvel announced two of the biggest castings in the MCU – Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider and David Jonsson as the new Black Panther. The fans are excited to watch them in the MCU, but there is a long wait before that. Meanwhile, both stars have generated strong buzz ahead of their Marvel debuts with their varied roles, but only one leads the box office race as we compare Ryan and David’s top-grossing movies at the worldwide box office. Gosling currently holds a commanding lead, with his highest-grossing film comfortably outpacing Jonsson’s biggest theatrical success. Keep scrolling for the deets.

David Jonsson’s top-grossing movie

Alien: Romulus (Worldwide collection – $350.8 million)

Jonsson played an android reprogrammed by Rain’s late father as her surrogate brother. The film received an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects, and it is the highest-grossing film ever in Jonsson’s career. He began his screen journey around 2020; thus, he has a long way to go in his career, and this is just the beginning.

Ryan Gosling’s top-grossing movie

Barbie (Worldwide collection – $1.4 billion)

Ryan Gosling is one of the biggest Hollywood stars with a far more illustrious career than David Jonsson. He has given multiple blockbusters over the years, but his top-grossing film is Barbie. He played Ken, a friend of Stereotypical Barbie, often referred to as “Beach Ken”. It is one of the biggest hits ever, which collected $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office.

Ryan Gosling wins the box office battle against David Jonsson

It is clear that Ryan Gosling’s highest-grossing film, Barbie, is almost $1.05 billion ahead of David Jonsson’s Alien: Romulus. But in David’s defense, he is just at the beginning of his career and has been in the industry for less than ten years. He will get multiple chances to beat Gosling and other senior actors in the future, and this MCU role will pave the way.

Ryan Gosling & David Jonsson in the MCU

At the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 panel, Marvel announced that David Jonsson will play T’Challa’s son Prince T’Challa in Black Panther 3. Ryan Gosling will finally appear as Ghost Rider, and both films are scheduled to be released in 2028.

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