Avengers: Doomsday introduces an intriguing new aspect of Thor that fans cannot ignore, and it begins with what he is holding rather than who he is fighting. Doomsday keeps the god of thunder grounded in a quiet forest moment, praying instead of charging, and already something feels off in the familiar setup of an Avengers story.

“Of all the crowns, the kingdoms, the pride, I ask for none. Father, hear your son. I am not worthy of life,

but still I beg you to let the thread lengthen. Not for thunder, not for war…

let me remain long enough to see my love once more.” — Thor in #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/JvdA44cU6y — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) December 17, 2025

Thor’s New Look Adds Weight To The Stormbreaker Choice

By the second stretch of the trailer, Thor’s new look starts raising alarms. He is seen holding Stormbreaker again and not Mjolnir. This choice raises eyebrows because his journey over the last few films made a point of bringing the hammer back into his life. Avengers: Infinity War made Stormbreaker his main weapon, but Thor: Love and Thunder rebuilt Mjolnir and returned it to him with purpose. But Doomsday seems to step away from that promise.

By the time this scene lands, Thor himself looks different, too. The new look carries more weight and less swagger, hinting at a hero shaped by loss rather than victory. He is not standing tall for battle here as he is seen asking Odin for one more chance to see Love, his adopted daughter, which connects directly to the weapon in his hands.

Love’s Role Could Explain Stormbreaker’s Return

Love’s presence also hangs heavily over this moment. The trailer suggests she may have been taken by Doctor Doom, who appears to be gathering superpowered children. If Love is gone, Stormbreaker becomes more than a weapon. Love used Stormbreaker at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, after Thor handed it to her himself, and carrying the axe could be Thor’s way of keeping her close while fighting to get her back.

There is also a simpler angle that feels very Marvel. Stormbreaker is the weapon audiences remember from two of the biggest movies ever made – Infinity War and Endgame. The Russo brothers may lean toward the axe for action and familiarity, especially in a story as packed as Doomsday.

Could Thor Use Both His Weapons In Doomsday

The footage itself leaves room for flexibility. Viewers have seen barely over a minute of Thor in Avengers: Doomsday. He could still carry both weapons across the film, with this scene landing at a moment when Mjolnir sits elsewhere.

OFFICIAL: Thor will use Mjolnir and Stormbreaker against Doctor Doom in #AvengersDoomsday. pic.twitter.com/OhmisUmhsH — MCU Source (@MCUSource) September 4, 2025

The Bigger Question Around Mjolnir’s Fate

Mjolnir’s absence invites speculation. The hammer could be destroyed again, possibly by Doctor Doom. It could also be in someone else’s hands, even Steve Rogers, after returning to Earth 616. The trailer keeps these answers hidden, and until more footage arrives, Thor’s weapon choice remains one of Doomsday’s most telling and gossiped-about details.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Top 5 Highest-Grossing Film Trilogies Of All Time: Where James Cameron’s Avatar Franchise Ranks

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News