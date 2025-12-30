Avengers: Doomsday is slowly becoming one of the most anticipated films of 2026. It has after a long time since Marvel fans have expected something, especially when Steve Rogers and RDJ will return.

Already, the first teaser of Avengers: Doomsday has been dropped by Marvel, which features the return of Steve Rogers. The second and third teaser is also leaked on the internet, featuring Thor and X-Men, respectively.

Amid this, major news emerged about the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer, and the date is closer than you expect.

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Expected Release Date

A report by TrailerTrack disclosed that the Super Bowl event on February 8, 2026, could be the potential debut date of the trailer.

For those who might be unaware, the Super Bowl is an annual league Championship game of the National Football League (NFL). It is considered one of the biggest annual festivals internationally.

Releasing the first official trailer of Avengers: Doomsday will make it much bigger among the US audience and help Marvel gain more recognition. If the reports are true, then it could be the first time that RDJ will be revealed as Dr. Doom in an official trailer, and it will surely break the internet.

Meanwhile, it’s crucial to note that there is no official announcement yet by the Marvels.

The first trailer for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ is expected to debut during the Super Bowl on February 8. (via @trailertrack) pic.twitter.com/c4eP1Llm4I — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) December 28, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Has Already Surpassed Endgame & Infinity War Trailers

The first teaser of Avengers: Doomsday, which featured Steve Rogers, has already surpassed the Endgame and Infinity War trailer likes number. The trailer of Infinity War received 230K likes on X (FKA Twitter), whereas the Endgame trailer got 305K likes.

Talking about Doomsday’s first teaser, as of now, it has 51.8 million views on X with 529K likes, which is indeed a massive number. Also, it was after the teaser was leaked weeks before its official release.

The first ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ teaser already has more likes on X than the ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ trailers. • Avengers: Doomsday — 321K likes

• Avengers: Endgame — 305K likes

• Avengers: Infinity War — 230K likes pic.twitter.com/H7ZVuT7ymC — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) December 23, 2025

