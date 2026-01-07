Marvel is slowly building hype around Avengers: Doomsday, and the teaser clips have only added fuel to the fire. Fans were shocked to see Steve Rogers back on screen, once again played by Chris Evans. Even without dialogue, the teaser has opened the door to some intense theories.

How Steve Rogers’ Time Travel May Have Broken Reality?

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers chose to stay in the past and live his life with Peggy Carter. He later returned as an old man and passed on the shield to Sam Wilson. What Marvel never explained was how his long stay in the past affected reality.

A popular theory now suggests that Steve’s decision caused damage to the timeline. By living decades beyond his intended lifespan, he may have created cracks between universes. These cracks are believed to be incursions, where realities collide.

According to recent reports shared on X by Marvel Update, Avengers: Doomsday may show that Steve’s time travel destroyed Doctor Doom’s world. The claim says these timeline breaks wiped out Doom’s family and erased his universe. If true, Doom’s anger is not random. It is deeply personal.

From Doom’s side, Steve broke the rules of time and walked away happy, while others paid the price.

Did Steve Already Know What Was Coming In Avengers: Endgame?

Another idea makes Steve’s silence in Avengers: Endgame even more meaningful. When Sam asked about Peggy, Steve chose not to talk. Fans now believe this was done intentionally.

Some believe this older Steve had already seen the events of Avengers Doomsday. By staying quiet, he may have tried to protect the future. Sharing details could have changed what was meant to happen.

This particular theory, related to Steve Rogers, also lends weight to the teaser scene. The newborn baby could symbolise the life Steve chose over duty. A choice that brought him peace, but pushed the universe closer to chaos.

If Avengers Doomsday follows this path, Steve Rogers will not be the villain. But his human decision may be the spark that creates Marvel’s biggest threat yet. Marvel has not confirmed any of this. But if these theories hold true, Avengers Doomsday could deliver one of the darkest and most emotional stories the MCU has ever told.

