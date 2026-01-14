28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is finally set to be released in the theaters this weekend. The film has been released in the UK recently, and the critics have shared their views online. The social media platform is flooded with the film’s reviews, and we are excited to bring them to you ahead of the release, making it easier for you to decide whether to book tickets in advance or not. Scroll below for the deets.

Danny Boyle returned to direct 28 Years Later after directing the first film in this franchise, but he did not return for The Bone Temple. Nia DaCosta took charge of the 4th installment and directed The Bone Temple. The film features Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry in crucial roles.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was released in the United Kingdom by Sony Pictures Releasing on January 13, 2026, as part of a double bill with its predecessor, before receiving a standalone theatrical release this Friday. The critics have shared their views of the film on the social media platform X, and according to them, it is quite positive for now. But the real judge at the box office would be the audience, and we have to wait for that for some time.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s early reviews on X [formerly Twitter]

Film Speak’s Griffin Schiller wrote, “Nia DaCosta cooks up a PERFECT middle chapter with #28YearsLaterTheBoneTemple brilliantly realizing Garland’s timely script featuring an all time great Ralph Fiennes performance and a deliciously sinister Jack O’Connell. Two of the best characters in the entire series. What felt like it could’ve been optional DLC quickly becomes an ESSENTIAL installment on par with its predecessor.” Check out the full review below.

Nia DaCosta cooks up a PERFECT middle chapter with #28YearsLaterTheBoneTemple brilliantly realizing Garland’s timely script featuring an all time great Ralph Fiennes performance and a deliciously sinister Jack O’Connell. Two of the best characters in the entire series. What felt… pic.twitter.com/ie9vl5rjsw — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 13, 2026

Heavy Spoilers said, “#28yearslaterthebonetemple was phenomenal. Absolutely insane movie that balanced tension, humour, and horror so well. Really enjoyed the first one, but I thought this was a massive step up across the board. Cast was phenomenal and the story was unpredictable throughout. Excellent evolution of the virus as well and lots of outstanding scenes back to back. Jimmy Crystal is a fucking nutter too. I know we’re only two weeks in but I think this is gonna be up there as one of the years best films.”

#28yearslaterthebonetemple was phenomenal. Absolutely insane movie that balanced tension, humour and horror so well. Really enjoyed the first one but I thought this was a massive step up across the board. Cast was phenomenal and the story was unpredictable throughout.… pic.twitter.com/HBPvUEZEbT — Heavy Spoilers (@heavyspoilers) January 13, 2026

Tomatometer-approved critic Wendy Lee Szany said, “What a way to end #28YearsLaterTheBoneTemple! A knock-out performance by Ralph Fiennes you’ll definitely want to see on the big screen.”

What a way to end #28YearsLaterTheBoneTemple! A knock-out performance by Ralph Fiennes you’ll definitely want to see on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/APCswhfrYn — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) January 13, 2026

“#28YearsLaterTheBoneTemple is insane, brutal, and very funny! A great and scary exploration of religion in a zombie apocalypse with a magnetic Jack O’Connell. A scene with Ralph Fiennes will be one of the best of the year,” writes film critic Austin Putnam.

#28YearsLaterTheBoneTemple is insane, brutal, and very funny! A great and scary exploration of religion in a zombie apocalypse with a magnetic Jack O’Connell. A scene with Ralph Fiennes will be one of the best of the year. pic.twitter.com/mhzBMkHqBC — Austin Putnam (@AustinPPutnam) January 13, 2026

Editor-writer and filmmaker Kevin Allen shared, “#28YearsLaterTheBoneTemple is the first great film of 2026. Jack O’Connell is flat-out terrifying with his screen presence and Ralph Fiennes counters him with grounded, graceful humanity. DaCosta’s vision for this world is full of hope, beauty, and sick, visceral terror. 4.5/5.”

#28YearsLaterTheBoneTemple is the first great film of 2026. Jack O’Connell is flat-out terrifying with his screen presence and Ralph Fiennes counters him with grounded, graceful humanity. DaCosta’s vision for this world is full of hope, beauty, and sick, visceral terror. 4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/89EVGHxn14 — Kevin Allen (@ConfidentCynic) January 13, 2026

Brandon Norwood, a freelance film critic, wrote, “THE BONE TEMPLE RULES!!! Ralph Fiennes is amazing, and what they do with Samson is incredible. This makes the last one even better. Itching to see it again. Itching to see the third one.”

THE BONE TEMPLE RULES!!! Ralph Fiennes is amazing and what they do with Samson is incredible. This makes the last one even better. Itching to see it again. Itching to see the third one.#28YearsLaterTheBoneTemple #28YearsLater pic.twitter.com/yBF4WnzLcC — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) January 13, 2026

Critics’ Choice member Joey Magidson wrote, “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is the best installment in the franchise yet. Both quieter and more brutal than what’s come before, it’s loaded with ideas, building on everything from last time out. Bring on the conclusion!”

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is the best installment in the franchise yet. Both quieter and more brutal than what’s come before, it’s loaded with ideas, building on everything from last time out. Bring on the conclusion!@28YearsLaterMov #28YearsLaterTheBoneTemple pic.twitter.com/T1A3HJFdzk — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) January 13, 2026

Movie Deaths said, “#28YearsLaterTheBoneTemple was 10,000x better than whatever the hell 28 Years Later was trying to be. The Bone Temple might honestly be the best film in the franchise, IMO.” Check out the complete review below.

#28YearsLaterTheBoneTemple was 10,000x better than whatever the hell 28 Years Later was trying to be. The Bone Temple might honestly be the best film in the franchise, IMO. Jack O’Connell absolutely devours every scene he’s in just magnetic stuff and Jimmy Crystal is certainly a… pic.twitter.com/OkpHdwCOyj — MOVIEDEATHS (@MOVIEDEATHBLOWS) January 13, 2026

Christopher Gallardo, certified film critic, said, “28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE is a powerful and gripping chapter in what looks to be one of the best film trilogies. It’s less action-packed, but Ralph Fiennes and Jack O’Connell capture you with their opposing charms. Wonderfully unhinged and deep!”

28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE is a powerful and gripping chapter in what looks to be one of the best film trilogies. It’s less action-packed, but Ralph Fiennes and Jack O’Connell capture you with their opposing charms. Wonderfully unhinged and deep! #28YearsLaterTheBoneTemple pic.twitter.com/7OaB1JrTWB — Christopher Gallardo ➡️ PJO + FALLOUT S2 (@chrisagwrites) January 13, 2026

More about the film

It takes place after the events of the previous movie, with Spike inducted into Sir Jimmy Crystal’s gang of acrobatic killers in a post-apocalyptic Britain ravaged by the Rage Virus. Meanwhile, Dr Ian Kelson forms a new relationship with potentially world-changing consequences. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was released in the UK on January 13. It will be released in North America and worldwide on January 16.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: The 98th Academy Awards: 5 Golden Globes Winners Likely To Win At The 2026 Oscars

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News