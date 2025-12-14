Zootopia 2 continues to set records daily, without breaking a sweat, since its release on the big screens on November 26. The Disney animated sequel has quietly become a box office machine that refuses to slow down, pulling crowds back into theaters across continents and creating a wave that feels steady and relentless. Every passing day adds another number to its growing story, with industry watchers checking updates like gossip that spreads faster than expected.

Zootopia 2 Worldwide Earnings Near The Billion-Dollar Milestone

As things stand, Zootopia 2 has collected a massive $992.2 million worldwide. The United States market has contributed $238.8 million, accounting for 24.1% of the total, while international territories have generated an even stronger $753.4 million. China has led the overseas charge in a big way, bringing in an eye-catching $444 million on its own. This figure alone explains why the film feels untouchable across international screens, where it has taken control without sharing much space.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $238.8 million

International – $753.4 million

Worldwide – $992.2 million

Zootopia 2 Impacts Other Films In Overseas Theaters

This dominance has not gone unnoticed by other films currently playing in theaters. Titles like Wicked For Good, Predator Badlands, and Now You See Me Now You Don’t have struggled to find breathing room overseas, often getting pushed aside as audiences continue to pick animated animals over everything else. The theater owners have leaned into the demand, giving Zootopia 2 more screens and longer runs, which only feeds the cycle further.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Forecast Ahead Of Avatar: Fire & Ash

There is a change coming soon, with Avatar Fire & Ash set to arrive next week. That release is expected to slow the pace slightly, though the timing works in Zootopia 2’s favor. By then, the film is expected to move comfortably past the $1 billion mark. Current trends suggest it will cross that line on Saturday, with long-term projections pointing toward a possible $1.7 billion finish by the end of its run.

Zootopia 2 Enters All-Time Highest Grossing Movies List

The numbers already place Zootopia 2 in rare company. It has officially outgrossed Christopher Nolan’s 2023 phenomenon Oppenheimer ($975.8 million), starring Cillian Murphy, plus the 1994 classic The Lion King ($979.1 million), per Box Office Mojo. This push has landed Zootopia 2 at number 59 on the list of the highest-grossing films of all time. It now sits right behind The Dark Knight and Jurassic World: Dominion. With the way ticket sales continue to roll in, overtaking those titles feels less like a bold prediction and more like an approaching headline waiting to print.

