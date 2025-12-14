Wicked: For Good, the sequel to John M. Chu’s critically acclaimed musical fantasy Wicked (2024), is now in its fourth week in theaters. The film currently holds a 68% critics’ score and a far stronger 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. To date, it has collected $454.1 million at the worldwide box office, placing it among the top 15 highest-grossing films of 2025, just behind the year’s top-performing horror title, The Conjuring: Last Rites, as per Box Office Mojo.

For context, the first Wicked film concluded its global theatrical run with $758.8 million. This puts Wicked: For Good roughly $304.7 million behind its predecessor, a gap it is unlikely to close during its remaining theatrical window. However, the sequel has already cleared several notable box office milestones. For instance, it recently surpassed Steven Soderbergh’s star-studded heist flick Ocean’s Eleven, which earned $450.7 million worldwide, and is now closing in on the global total of Tom Cruise’s iconic spy action thriller, Mission: Impossible (1996). Here’s how much Wicked: For Good still needs to earn to outgross Mission: Impossible worldwide.

Wicked: For Good vs. Mission: Impossible – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films performed at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Wicked: For Good – Box Office Summary

North America: $305.9 million

International: $148.2 million

Worldwide: $454.1 million

Mission: Impossible – Box Office Summary

North America: $181 million

International: $276.7 million

Worldwide: $457.7 million

Based on these figures, the musical fantasy sequel is currently trailing the Tom Cruise-led spy actioner by just $3.6 million in global earnings. Given its ongoing theatrical run and current pace, Wicked: For Good is expected to surpass Mission: Impossible worldwide in the coming days. The final outcome should become clear as updated box office numbers roll in over the next few weeks.

How Far Is Wicked: For Good From Entering 2025’s Top 10?

To break into the list of the top ten highest-grossing films of 2025, the Wicked sequel would need to surpass the worldwide total of the latest Mission: Impossible installment, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. That film currently stands at $598.8 million globally. With Wicked: For Good currently sitting at $454.1 million worldwide, it would require an additional $144.7 million to cross that benchmark. Given its current box office momentum and stage in its ongoing theatrical run, reaching that figure now appears unlikely.

Wicked & Wicked: For Good – Story & Lead Cast

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in a divided Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good – Official Trailer

