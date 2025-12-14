James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash has begun the pre-sales in China. The Avatar films have earned more than $200 million at the Chinese box office, and the upcoming movie has already set a fantastic record with its first day of pre-sales. Analysts predict a strong opening for Avatar 3 in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3 is probably the most anticipated film of the year, owing to the grand success of the previous films and James Cameron’s status as a filmmaker. The films are technological marvels and are best experienced on the biggest screens. However, the film is not tracking to earn a record-breaking opening in the franchise, which could be concerning for the movie in the long run.

Avatar 3’s 1st pre-sales day collection in China

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Avatar: Fire and Ash kicked off pre-sales in China on Saturday, ahead of its release this Friday. According to the data provided by the industry tracker, Avatar 3 has generated $2.6 million in pre-sales on its first day, spanning December 17-20, with five days remaining before its release.

1st day pre-sales breakdown of Avatar 3 in China

Wednesday, early screenings – $130k

Thursday previews – $312k

Friday, opening day – $920k

Saturday, day 2 – $900k

Sunday, day 3 – $310k

Total – $2.6 million

Comparison with other major Hollywood releases

Avatar 3 has surpassed the first-day pre-sales collection of F9 [$2.1 million] and Zootopia 2 [$2.5 million]. However, it remained below Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle‘s $3.6 million and Avatar: The Way of Water’s $8.5 million in first-day pre-sales.

More about Avatar 3’s pre-sales in China

A new record has been set as 91K screenings opened for bookings on the first day of pre-sales, beating Zootopia 2’s 87K screening count for non-Chinese films. The third installment in James Cameron‘s celebrated franchise is expected to surpass the $57.1 million opening weekend of Avatar: The Way of Water at the Chinese box office. Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released on December 19, and some trade insights claimed that it could earn $85 million-plus on its debut weekend in China.

