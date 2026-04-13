The small-budget wonder Youth has rewritten the rules of box office success in 2026. While it stands tall in its profit, the film is now reaching the end of its theatrical run. Despite its legendary box office run, it seems destined to settle for the third spot in the list of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 globally.

The ROI King of 2026

Made on a very controlled budget of just 6 crore, the film has proven that content remains king. With an India net collection of 51.61 crore, it has generated a staggering profit of 45.61 crore, translating to a massive 760% Return on Investment, making it the most profitable Telugu film of the year.

Youth Box Office Day 26

While big-budget spectacles often struggle to break even, Youth has outperformed them. However, despite its historic run, the film is finding it difficult to bridge the gap between the current leaders. As of Day 26, its worldwide gross stands at 72.29 crore.

Check out the week-wise collection of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 26.44 crore

Week 2: 16.18 crore

Week 3: 8.15 crore

Day 23: 16 lakh

Day 24: 27 lakh

Day 25: 37 lakh

Day 26: 15 lakh

Total: 51.61 crore

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Parasakthi: 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 83.85 crore Youth: 70.17 crore With Love: 39.74 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 38.75 crore

With daily collections now dipping into the lakhs, the film is likely to conclude its journey as the 3rd highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, unable to displace Parasakthi or Thaai Kizhavi.

Youth Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the revenge drama at the box office after 26 days.

India Net Collection: 51.61 crore

India Gross Collection: 60.89 crore

Budget: 6 crore

Profit: 45.61

ROI%: 760%

Overseas Gross Collection: 11.4 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 72.29 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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