Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked: For Good is one of the tentpole movies currently running in theaters. It has entered the all-time top 300 highest-grossing films worldwide list and continues to earn significant collections during its theatrical run. The film might have been overshadowed this weekend by multiple newcomers, but it has maintained a notable hold at the box office, especially in North America. Globally, the film is now on track to surpass Steven Spielberg’s iconic thriller, Jaws, very soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Wicked sequel achieved its break-even target and is now counting profits at the box office. According to reports, the film was made on an estimated budget of $150 million and has earned more than three times the production cost. The movie is expected to have a holiday boost this weekend due to Christmas. Also, it has not yet been released in China and Japan.

Wicked: For Good at the worldwide box office

Wicked: For Good lost its spot in the domestic top 5 rankings this weekend, landing in the #7 spot. It collected a solid $4.8 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It declined by just 43.1% from last weekend, despite losing 567 theaters domestically. With that, the domestic total hits $321.1 million.

Internationally, the film is performing decently and has contributed 33.8% of the global total. The international total for the Wicked sequel is $164.2 million, bringing its worldwide cumulative total to $485.3 million. The new releases are posing a challenge for it to hit the $500 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $321.1 million

International – $164.2 million

Worldwide – $485.3 million

Edges closer to beating Steven Spielberg’s Jaws

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Wicked: For Good is the #279 highest-grossing film ever at the worldwide box office. The film is on track to surpass the global haul of Steven Spielberg helmed Jaws worldwide. Jaws is hailed as the original summer blockbuster. Previously, makers did not consider the summer window a major release window. Over the years, the Spielberg thriller developed into a cult classic thriller that is regarded as a major turning point in motion picture history.

Jaws, featuring Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw, collected $490.7 million in its lifetime at the worldwide box office. Ariana Grande‘s film is now less than $6 million away from surpassing Jaws worldwide. After surpassing the Steven Spielberg blockbuster, Wicked’s sequel will be the all-time #273 highest-grossing film worldwide. Wicked: For Good was released on November 21.

