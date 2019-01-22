Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike becomes the first blockbuster of 2019 as it surpasses the 100 crore mark in just 10 days. The movie has created havoc at the box-office on Sunday and set high numbers for itself. The record is such, which makes it really tough for any film to repeat in the second weekend, comparing it with a high first weekend of the film.

The film has collected a whopping amount of 108.90 crores till now. With this number, it has surpassed a Ranveer Singh’s Simmba in the list.

Made on a budget of 25 crores (P & A included), Uri has 83.90 crores as its return on investment. Hence taking its ROI % to 335.60%. With this, it has crossed Ranveer Singh’s super hit film which has 195.27% ROI% in the list.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Rank Cost* Lifetime ROI ROI % 1.Uri - The Surgical Strike 25.00 108.90 83.90 335.60%*

Touted to be the first content film of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been winning hearts and emerging as the first blockbuster hit of 2019.

The movie is receiving immense appreciation from all quarters from the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi, the men in the uniform, audience and the members of Bollywood.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike has hit the screens on 11th January 2019.

