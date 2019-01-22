Abhishek Bachchan – Rajkummar Rao’s Next To Clash With Akshay Kumar’s Good News!

After working together on Anurag Basu’s previous films as a music label, Bhushan Kumar has joined hands with the director for a yet to be titled film. The multi-starrer film is a dark comic anthology about unavoidable jeopardies of life!

The film has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. The multi-starrer film is an action comedy that is about unavoidable jeopardies of life. It is a slice of life film with stories intersecting each other amid drama and emotion.

The producer – director duo have already signed Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra & Pankaj Tripathi. Anurag has already shot major sequences with Abhishek in Mumbai and Kolkata last year. The director was busy shooting with Rajkummar and Fatima in Bhopal recently.

The signed actors will soon start for their respective portions while Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu are yet to sign few more actors to join the ensemble. The character and roles of the actors are still under wraps, but what is heard of is that every actor has a chance to explore something they haven’t tried before.

Speaking on the film, director Anurag Basu says, “it’s my pleasure to be working with Mr. Bhushan Kumar for my next that is a dark comic anthology. It’s our first collaboration but doesn’t seems like one. I am extremely happy to have found this talented new generation cast , though I will trust my old friend Pritam for music as always!”

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, “Anurag is a master storyteller and brings magic to celluloid in his films. I am happy we are working together. The characters, the story is so compelling yet the treatment is so amusing. We have tried to bring on board a terrific cast who perfectly fit the roles that are written. The way the script and shooting is in process, Anurag and I are already planning on doing another project. I am keen on doing more films with Anurag and his team.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar, the film releases on 6th September 2019, which means it’s going to be in a box office battle with Karan Johar’s Good News starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh.

