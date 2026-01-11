The anticipation and the buzz were loud before Prabhas arrived in the theaters with The RajaSaab. But after a decent opening day as per Prabhas’ stature, the film has bombed big time! Sundays are usually expected to have great jumps, but the horror comedy helmed by Maruthi has witnessed a huge drop compared to the opening day and day 2.

Prabhas Witnessed 62% Drop!

Typically, for a film of this scale, Sunday is the day of celebration. However, Prabhas witnessed a 62% drop on Sunday as compared to the opening day. After a good opening day, the trajectory has been on a steady decline. The total estimated collection now stands at approximately 108.9 crore*.

The RajaSaab Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Sunday, January 11, as per the early trends, The RajaSaab earned in the range of 20 – 21 crore*, which is a drop from the previous day, which brought 26 crore at the box office! On Sunday, the film registered an occupancy of only 39.4%.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the horror comedy at the box office in India (Net Collections, All Languages).

Day 0: 9.15 crore

Day 1: 53.75 crore

Day 2: 26 crore

Day 3: 20 – 21 crore*

Total: 108.9 – 109.9 crore*

* denotes estimated number

The RajaSaab Budget & Recovery!

The RajaSaab is mounted on a budget of reportedly 300 crore. In three days, the film has recovered only 36% of its huge budget! The film ideally needs a total of 600 crore to claim the hit verdict, and looking at its current pace, it might be a distant dream! It is very unusual for a Prabhas film to enter the 100 crore mark in three days. Tough days surely await Maruthi‘s horror comedy at the box office!

