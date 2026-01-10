Tollywood (Telugu) Box Office Collection & Verdicts 2026

Tracking the business of Telugu cinema—one movie at a time. Welcome to Koimoi’s Tollywood box office tracker for 2026, your trusted source for Telugu movie collections, verdicts, and financial performance updates. From high-budget commercial films to content-rich regional hits, we track how every release is doing at the box office.

This page features verdicts for Telugu films released in 2024, 2025 and 2026, offering a focused look at the evolving business of Telugu cinema. Whether it’s a blockbuster or a surprise flop, you’ll find verdicts like Hit, Flop, Super-Hit, and Super Duper Hit, along with updates on earnings, budgets, and profits—all in one place.

Last updated: January 10, 2026

Release Year Movie Name India Total

(INR Cr) Worldwide Total (INR Cr) Opening Day

(INR Cr) Opening Week

(INR Cr) Verdict 2026 The RajaSaab 63.3* 100.69* 63.3 63.3* 2025 Champion 12.4* 17.03* 2.75 10.85 (8-day) 2025 Eesha 8.1* 9.55* 1.65 6.7 (8-day) 2025 Shambhala 15.04* 20.35* 1.5 9.7 (8-day) 2025 Akhanda 2 94.5 123.86 30.5 76.75 FLOP 2025 Andhra King Taluka 23.52 32.75 4.15 18.6 (8-day) FLOP 2025 Raju Weds Rambai 17.72 21.65 1.15 10.4 SUPER HIT 2025 Jatadhara 5.73 7.41 1.07 5.65 FLOP 2025 The Girlfriend 18.64 29.19 1.3 11.24 FLOP 2025 Mass Jathara 18.11 22.71 6.65 14.33 (6-day) FLOP 2025 Baahubali: The Epic 33.47 51.75 10.8 30.75 2025 K-Ramp 19.72 25.86 2.1 11.38 (6-day) PLUS 2025 Telusu Kada 9.35 11.78 2.1 8.27 FLOP 2025 Mithra Mandali 1.34 1.58 0.5 1.34 (8-day) FLOP 2025 They Call Him OG 194.16 294.35 84.75 169.12 (8-day) LOSING 2025 Mirai 94.86 147.35 13.1 65.82 PLUS 2025 Kishkindhapuri 17.51 23.81 2 12.72 LOSING 2025 Ghaati 7.06 8.32 2 6.7 FLOP 2025 Little Hearts 26.47 40.58 1.32 15.13 SUPER HIT 2025 Sundarakanda 5.77 6.8 0.54 5.73 (9-day) FLOP 2025 Paradha 1.09 1.28 0.18 1.08 FLOP 2025 Kingdom 51.98 82.58 18 47.45 (8-day) FLOP 2025 Hari Hara Veera Mallu 87.25 117.4 47.5 80.86 (8-day) FLOP 2025 Kothapallilo Okappudu 1.31 1.54 0.10 1.31 FLOP 2025 Junior 10.29 12.74 1.40 8.04 FLOP 2025 Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama 1.72 2.02 0.30 1.40 FLOP 2025 Thammudu 6.97 9.22 2.00 6.07 FLOP 2025 Kannappa 33 44.04 9.35 30.14 FLOP 2025 Kuberaa 90.9 138.86 14.75 69.00 LOSING 2025 Bhairavam 15.84 19.29 2.60 10.30 LOSING 2025 Subham 6.78 8.00 0.56 3.93 PLUS 2025 Single 26.71 35.61 2.50 14.98 PLUS 2025 HIT: The Third Case 80.97 120.54 21.00 63.50 (8-day) PLUS 2025 Sarangapani Jathakam 2.75 3.24 0.50 2.61 LOSING 2025 Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi 12.89 16.21 3.00 10.51 FLOP 2025 Odela 2 5.74 7.07 0.85 5.09 (8-day) FLOP 2025 Jack 7.91 9.33 2.50 7.45 (8-day) FLOP 2025 Mad Square 50.12 71.64 8.50 37.98 PLUS 2025 Robinhood 12.27 16.02 2.30 10.38 FLOP 2025 Court: State vs A Nobody 40.64 58.15 4.00 23.95 SUPER HIT 2025 Mazaka 9.60 12.32 1.75 9.01 (9-day) FLOP 2025 Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama 1.89 2.22 0.38 1.68 FLOP 2025 Brahma Anandam 1.87 2.20 0.34 1.69 FLOP 2025 Laila 3.79 4.97 1.40 3.72 FLOP 2025 Thandel 66.06 89.45 11.50 49.40 LOSING 2025 Sankranthiki Vasthunam 186.97 256.02 23.00 122.35 SUPER DUPER HIT 2025 Daaku Maharaaj 91.23 125.75 25.35 74.60 LOSING 2025 Game Changer 131.2 185.06 54.00 123.99 FLOP 2024 Pushpa 2 1,265.97 1,785.84 179.25 736.25 (8-day) SUPER HIT 2024 Mechanic Rocky 7.19 8.88 1.55 6.62 FLOP 2024 Zebra 4.73 5.58 0.40 2.84 FLOP 2024 Matka 4.09 4.82 0.71 3.90 (8-day) FLOP 2024 Lucky Baskhar 74.54 115.05 7.35 41.15 (8-day) PLUS 2024 KA 26.94 38.53 3.50 19.05 (8-day) PLUS 2024 Viswam 15.61 18.96 1.50 8.62 LOSING 2024 Devara 292.71 428.39 83.00 218.85 LOSING 2024 Mathu Vadalara 2 19.98 33.07 2.15 12.95 PLUS 2024 Saripodhaa Sanivaaram 63.15 100.51 9.15 42.98 (8-day) LOSING 2024 Aay 13.82 17.50 0.75 7.24 PLUS 2024 Double iSmart 15.20 20.53 7.35 14.30 (8-day) FLOP 2024 Mr Bachchan 10.59 14.67 5.30 9.93 (8-day) FLOP 2024 Kalki 2898 AD 653.21 1,054.67 93.00 423.00 (8-day) PLUS 2024 Harom Hara 5.75 7.03 1.05 5.12 FLOP 2024 Manamey 16.50 21.82 2.45 11.70 LOSING 2024 Gangs Of Godavari 18.00 23.54 5.30 15.03 LOSING 2024 Gam Gam Ganesha 4.90 6.08 0.80 4.55 FLOP 2024 Krishnamma 4.75 5.80 0.50 3.83 LOSING 2024 The Family Star 21.00* 34.78 5.75 18.30 FLOP 2024 Tillu Square 83.90 130.00 11.20 49.25 HIT 2024 Om Bheem Bush 12.90 18.72 1.78 10.70 LOSING 2024 Razakar 4.15 4.89 0.40 3.00 FLOP 2024 Gaami 13.45 20.87 4.70 11.75 LOSING 2024 Bhimaa 13.40 17.11 3.45 9.08 FLOP 2024 Operation Valentine 10.00 12.40 1.53 9.10 FLOP 2024 Ooru Peru Bhairavakona 17.40 22.83 2.60 12.55 LOSING 2024 Eagle 24.10 31.43 6.15 21.65 LOSING 2024 Yatra 2 6.20 8.11 2.05 5.86 FLOP 2024 Naa Saami Ranga 30.50 37.49 5.10 21.80 PLUS 2024 Saindhav 14.00 19.48 3.90 13.80 FLOP 2024 HanuMan 201.00 294.18 12.55 88.55 SUPER DUPER HIT 2024 Guntur Kaaram 127.00 181.86 42.00 108.65 AVERAGE

Super Duper Hit: Film that earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%

Hit: A film that doubles the investment

Plus: A film that recovers investment & yields some profit

Average: Film that only recovers its investment

Losing: A film that does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it

Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.

(These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ [OTT, TV, music, or digital] revenues)

(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)