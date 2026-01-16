What a disappointing run Prabhas led The Raja Saab is witnessing at the worldwide box office. There were huge expectations shouldered on Maruthi’s fantasy horror comedy, but it is yet to enter the 200 crore club! Scroll below for the global update in 7 days.

Yet to touch the 50 crore mark overseas!

Prabhas starrer concluded its advance booking in the overseas circuit on a respectable note, although not at par with Prabhas’ high milestones! But the negative word-of-mouth has spoiled the party, as other Indian films like Dhurandhar and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu take the lead.

In 7 days of its international run, The Raja Saab has accumulated only 33 crore gross. By this point, it should have at least crossed the 50 crore mark, but that’s far from the case. It must pick up the momentum, or it will soon be pushed out of overseas theatres due to lack of interest.

Yet to touch the 200 crore milestone!

By this point, Kalki 2898 AD was playing in the 600 crore club. On the other hand, Prabhas’ Sankranti 2026 release is still struggling to touch the 200 crore mark.

The first week has concluded at 186.64 crore gross worldwide. This includes 130.38 crores net, which is approximately 153.84 crores in gross earnings from the Indian run. The Raja Saab needs 13.16 crores more to clock a double century, a feat it will conclude in the second weekend.

It would be a saving grace for Prabhas, as his film, mounted on a budget of 400 crores, is far from the success tag.

The Raja Saab Worldwide Box Office Summary (7 Days)

India net – 130.38 crores

India gross – 153.84 crores

Overseas gross – 33 crores

Worldwide gross – 186.84 crores

