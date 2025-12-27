The Devil, starring Darshan in the lead role, may have emerged as a successful affair at the Indian box office; however, its lifetime numbers are going to be underwhelming, considering the strong start it received. Backed by good pre-release buzz, the film opened with strong numbers, but since word of mouth and reviews were not in favor, it is heading towards a premature end of its theatrical run. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

The Kannada political action thriller was theatrically released on December 11. Among critics, it fetched mixed to negative reviews for its poor writing and execution. Still, due to the star power of Darshan and the fact that he returned to the big screens after almost two years, the film scored well during the first few days. Afterwards, it went downhill.

How much did The Devil earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The Devil enters the third week on a dismal note by scoring 11 lakh on its Friday, day 16. Overall, it has earned an estimated 28.87 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 34.06 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 25.2 crores

Week 2 – 3.56 crores

Day 16 – 11 lakh

Total – 28.87 crores

The Devil to end its run as Darshan’s lowest-grosser post-COVID!

As we can see, The Devil has earned 28.87 crores so far, and considering it is near its exhaustion, the film won’t make any significant earnings and is heading for a lifetime collection of around 30 crores or slightly more. However, it will conclude much below Kranti (40.9 crores), thus ending its theatrical run as Darshan’s lowest-grossing film at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. Nonetheless, it’s a box office success.

Take a look at the domestic performance of Darshan’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Kaatera – 68.1 crores Robertt – 59.33 crores Kranti – 40.9 crores The Devil – 28.87 crores (16 days)

