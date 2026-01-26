Jiiva’s Tamil political satire, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, continues to set new box-office milestones. Nithish Sahadev’s directorial is already a hit. It has now surpassed the domestic lifetime of Kudumbasthan. Scroll below for the exciting updates on day 11.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Collection Day 11

Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, and Ilavarasu co-starrer has emerged as the first hit of 2026 in Tamil cinema. It is enjoying a steady run, despite competition from Vaa Vaathiyaar and Parasakthi. According to Sacnilk, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil garnered 2.10 crores on day 11. In the last 24 hours, it has witnessed a 35.48%, compared to 1.55 crores collected on Saturday.

The net box office collection in India has reached 24.25 crores. Made on a budget of 10 crores, Jiiva starrer has minted returns of 14.25 crores. When converted into profit percentage of 142.5%. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 28.61 crores.

Here’s the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1 (8-day) – 19.75 crores

Day 9 – 85 lakh

Day 10 – 1.55 crores

Day 11 – 2.10 crores

Total – 24.25 crores

Knocks down Kudumbasthan’s lifetime!

Within 11 days of its theatrical run, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has achieved another feat. It has surpassed the domestic lifetime of K Manikandan’s 2025 hit, Kudumbasthan, which concluded its journey at 23.49 crores.

Jiiva starrer is now inching towards the 30 crore mark at the Indian box office. Among the 2026 releases, the Tamil political satire is way ahead of Vaa Vaathiyaar (8.59 crores). However, it lags behind Parasakthi (51.55 crores) by a considerable margin.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Summary Day 11:

Budget – 10 crores

India net – 24.25 crores

ROI – 142.5%

India gross – 28.61 crores

Overseas gross – 3 crores

Worldwide gross – 31.61 crores

Verdict – Hit

