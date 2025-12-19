Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein has officially concluded its three-week run in theatres. The Bollywood romantic drama, directed by Aanand L Rai, is a profitable affair. But it is now nearing its saturation due to the dominance of Dhurandhar. Scroll below for the latest box office update.

How much has Tere Ishk Mein earned in India?

According to estimates, Tere Ishk Mein has made a total collection of 118.17 crore net at the Indian box office. It added 50 lakhs more to the kitty on day 21, maintaining a steady hold despite the strong competition. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is arriving in theatres on December 25, 2025, which will further lead to a reduction in screen count.

The Bollywood romantic film is Dhanush’s highest-grossing film in history. It is also Kriti Sanon’s 4th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. The next target was Dilwale (148 crores), which will remain out of reach. As for director Aanand L Rai, he’s delivered his 2nd highest-grosser of all time, only behind Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown in all languages (India net):

Week 1: 85.66 crores

Week 2: 25.66 crores

Week 3: 6.85 crores

Total: 118.17 crores

Tere Ishk Mein has garnered respectable profits!

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush‘s film is reportedly made on a budget of 85 crores. In 21 days, it has registered returns of 33.17 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 39%. It is a plus affair at the Indian box office!

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Summary Day 21

Budget: 85 crores

India net: 118.17 crores

India gross: 139.44 crores

ROI: 39%

Overseas gross: 22.80 crores

Worldwide gross: 162.24 crores

Verdict: Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 15 Advance Booking: 1.72 Lakh Tickets Sold, Eyes Bollywood’s Biggest 3rd Friday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News