The countdown has begun for Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead, the trailer was released last week and opened to highly positive reactions. But will it enter the top 10 romantic openings of all time in Bollywood? Scroll below for a detailed day 1 box office analysis.

Tere Ishk Mein pre-release hype!

It’s the season of romance at the ticket windows. Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat turned out to be huge surprises in 2025. There are huge expectations for Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film, which should continue the streak of success for romantic films. The trailer, released on November 14, received massive praise. Everything from the cast to the screenplay and music left fans asking for more.

In order to keep up the buzz, the makers should quickly unveil the next promotional material. There are tons of releases at the ticket windows already, with 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 joining the race tomorrow. The ticket windows are congested, which makes it more necessary to create noise.

It’s Dhanush vs Ranbir Kapoor!

It wouldn’t be a shocker to know Ranbir Kapoor rules the list of romantic openers in Bollywood. He has as many as three entries – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Dhanush will be competing for the last spot. Tere Ishk Mein must earn over 13.30 crores on its opening day, to secure a spot on the list. All eyes are now on the advance booking!

Take a look at Bollywood’s top openers in the romance genre (net collection):

Kalank – 21.6 crores Saiyaara – 21 crores Kabir Singh – 20.21 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 19.45 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 15.73 crores Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela – 15.85 crores Jab Harry Met Sejal – 15.25 crores Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 13.3 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Only 3.16 Crores Away From Entering Top 5 Romantic Grossers Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News