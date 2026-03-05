Scream 7 is progressing towards its next target at the domestic box office. The film is now edging closer to beating one of the Scream movies at the box office in North America, and with that, it will move closer to entering the franchise’s top 5 domestic grossers. Scroll below for the deets.

Scream 7’s domestic box office collection after 5 days

The R-rated slasher film grossed strong numbers at the domestic box office on its first Tuesday, a discount day. The film saw a 30.6% increase from Monday, collecting a solid $4.4 million on Tuesday. It has recorded the 9th-largest Tuesday for horror post-COVID. Scream 7’s first Tuesday collection is on par with Scream 6’s, which also collected $4.4 million. After five days, the film’s domestic total is $71.4 million.

Scream 7 is edging closer to beating Scream 5 at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Scream 7 is on track to beat the domestic haul of Scream 5 very soon. The 5th installment, Scream, was released in 2022 as a sequel to Scream 4, which came out in 2011. Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera joined the cast alongside Marley Shelton, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, reprising their previous roles.

The 2022 installment collected $81.6 million at the domestic box office over 77 days of theatrical run. The 2026 film is about $10 million away from surpassing Scream 5 as the 6th-highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Check out the domestic collections of the Scream movies

Scream VI – $108.4 million Scream – $103.0 million Scream 2 – $101.3 million Scream 3 – $89.1 million Scream V – $81.6 million Scream 7 – $71.3 million Scream 4 – $38.2 million

Scream 7 crossed the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office on Tuesday. It remains isolated at the top in the domestic box office rankings. Directed by Kevin Williamson, Scream 7 was released on February 27.

Box office summary

Domestic – $71.4 million

International – $33.1 million

Worldwide – $104.5 million

