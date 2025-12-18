Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third installment in the Now You See Me franchise, has already been in theaters for a month. With a current worldwide total of $214 million, the heist film now ranks as the 20th highest-grossing title of 2025, trailing just behind The Bad Guys 2, per Box Office Mojo. Given its present trajectory, matching, let alone surpassing, the global totals of the first two films, Now You See Me ($351.7 million) & Now You See Me 2 ($334.9 million), appears highly unlikely during its ongoing run.

Having said that, the heist flick has already surpassed its $90 million production budget, meaning it has generated an earnings-to-budget ratio of around 2.38x. As it approaches the later stages of its theatrical run and after outgrossing several past hits, the film has now overtaken the worldwide earnings of Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed biographical drama, The Aviator, which featured Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. The Aviator – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

North America: $60 million

International: $154 million

Worldwide: $214 million

The Aviator – Box Office Summary

North America: $102.6 million

International: $111.1 million

Worldwide: $213.7 million

Based on the above figures, the Ruben Fleischer-directed heist threequel has edged past Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Aviator by roughly $300K in worldwide box office earnings. In addition to the global lead, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t also holds a stronger earnings-to-budget performance.

The Aviator was produced on an estimated $110 million budget, resulting in an earnings-to-budget multiple of around 1.94x. On the other hand, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, made on a reported $90 million budget, has delivered an estimated 2.38x return, giving it an edge in terms of box office performance relative to its budget.

How Now You See Me 3 Compares With Leonardo DiCaprio’s Latest Film

Leonardo DiCaprio’s critically acclaimed action thriller One Battle After Another was released in theaters in September 2025 and has earned $204.6 million. In comparison, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has already surpassed that figure by approximately $9.4 million, indicating the heist film’s stronger box office performance.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Story

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a powerful and dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they use bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their biggest trick yet.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 Worldwide Box Office: Aiming To Beat Captain America: Civil War & Iron Man 3

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News