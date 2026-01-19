Nari Nari Naduma Murari, starring Sharwanand, Samyuktha, and Sakshi Vaidya in key roles, concluded its 5-day extended opening weekend on a good note. After a decent start, the film picked up well due to the Sankranti holidays. Amid the strong run of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Anaganaga Oka Raju, it managed to attract its share of audiences in the first weekend. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Nari Nari Naduma Murari earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Tollywood comedy drama opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics, and word of mouth has been decent among the audience. Such a reception helped the film maintain a good hold at ticket windows. It opened at 70 lakh, followed by a big jump of up to 2.25 crores on day 2. On day 3, it jumped slightly and scored 2.35 crores, followed by 2.6 crores on day 4. On day 5, it earned 2.5 crores. Overall, the film earned 10.4 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 12.27 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 70 lakh

Day 2 – 2.25 crores

Day 3 – 2.35 crores

Day 4 – 2.6 crores

Day 5 – 2.5 crores

Total – 10.4 crores

Budget and recovery

Nari Nari Naduma Murari was reportedly made on a budget of 21 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 10.4 crores so far, thus recovering 49.52% of the budget. Considering decent word of mouth, the film is likely to recover its entire budget soon and make healthy returns at the Indian box office.

While the plus verdict looks confirmed for Nari Nari Naduma Murari, the hit verdict is out of reach. For those who don’t know, to become a hit, the film must make 100% returns, which is achievable at 42 crores. Since earning 42 crores looks very difficult, the Sharwanand starrer is unlikely to become a hit.

