Anil Ravipudi’s Tamil action-comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is achieving massive milestones at the box office. Chiranjeevi starrer has now emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time, thanks to the Republic Day holiday boost. Exciting times are ahead as it is set to gain the success verdict today. Scroll below for the day 15 report!

All set to enter the 200 crore club!

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is all set to emerge as the first big success of Telugu cinema in 2026. According to Sacnilk, Chiranjeevi starrer earned 5.09 crores on day 15. Thanks to the Republic Day holiday, the collections remained better than the 4.25 crores garnered on Saturday.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office has reached 197.34 crores net after 15 days. The Telugu action comedy is made on a budget of 200 crores. It has recovered almost 98.6% of the reported investments in less than two weeks. Today, the success tag will be officially awarded.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crores

Day 12 – 2.65 crores

Day 13 – 4.25 crores

Day 14 – 6.2 crores

Day 15 – 5.09 crores

Total – 197.34 crores

Knocks down Rajinikanth’s Enthiran

Chiranjeevi has not only delivered the highest-grossing film of his lifetime, but also the 8th highest-grossing Tamil film in India. The 2026 Sankranti release has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Enthiran (193 crores).

Check out the all-time highest-grossing Tamil films at the Indian box office (net collection)

2.0 – 407.05 crores Jailer – 348.55 crores Leo – 341.04 crores Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 266.54 crores The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crores Vikram – 247.32 crores Amaran – 220.05 crores Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 197.34 crores Enthiran – 193 crores Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 181.96 crores

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Summary Day 14

Budget: 200 crores

India net: 197.34 crores

Budget recovery: 98.6%

India gross: 229.32 crores

Overseas gross: 41.75 crores

Worldwide gross: 271.07 crores

