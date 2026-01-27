Anil Ravipudi’s Tamil action-comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is achieving massive milestones at the box office. Chiranjeevi starrer has now emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time, thanks to the Republic Day holiday boost. Exciting times are ahead as it is set to gain the success verdict today. Scroll below for the day 15 report!
All set to enter the 200 crore club!
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is all set to emerge as the first big success of Telugu cinema in 2026. According to Sacnilk, Chiranjeevi starrer earned 5.09 crores on day 15. Thanks to the Republic Day holiday, the collections remained better than the 4.25 crores garnered on Saturday.
The cumulative total at the Indian box office has reached 197.34 crores net after 15 days. The Telugu action comedy is made on a budget of 200 crores. It has recovered almost 98.6% of the reported investments in less than two weeks. Today, the success tag will be officially awarded.
Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crores
- Day 12 – 2.65 crores
- Day 13 – 4.25 crores
- Day 14 – 6.2 crores
- Day 15 – 5.09 crores
Total – 197.34 crores
Knocks down Rajinikanth’s Enthiran
Chiranjeevi has not only delivered the highest-grossing film of his lifetime, but also the 8th highest-grossing Tamil film in India. The 2026 Sankranti release has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Enthiran (193 crores).
Check out the all-time highest-grossing Tamil films at the Indian box office (net collection)
- 2.0 – 407.05 crores
- Jailer – 348.55 crores
- Leo – 341.04 crores
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 266.54 crores
- The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crores
- Vikram – 247.32 crores
- Amaran – 220.05 crores
- Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 197.34 crores
- Enthiran – 193 crores
- Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 181.96 crores
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Summary Day 14
- Budget: 200 crores
- India net: 197.34 crores
- Budget recovery: 98.6%
- India gross: 229.32 crores
- Overseas gross: 41.75 crores
- Worldwide gross: 271.07 crores
