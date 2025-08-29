Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is getting acceptance in the theaters and in two days, the film has managed to surpass its competitor Hridayapoorvam earning a little more than Mohanlal’s film at the box office. Dominic Arun’s superhero film stands at an approximate total of 6.7 – 6.8 crore at the box office.

The film registered 6.65 crore opening worldwide on the opening day and has crossed the 10 crore mark worldwide on Friday, bringing almost 8 – 9 crore from overseas in two days!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Day 2 Early Estimates

After opening at 2.7 crore, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, witnessed a jump of almost 38.8% on day 2. As per the early trends, on Friday, August 29, the superhero film managed to earn in the range of 3.7 – 3.8 crore.

On day 1 the film managed to register an occupancy of almost 41.3% in the theaters, including the night shows. It witnessed a good jump on day 2, with an occupancy of almost 60.3% in the theaters. This is higher than Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam that managed to register an occupancy of 28.8% only on day 2. In two days, Hridayapoorvam stands at a total of 5.95 crore.

About Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Directed by Dominic Arun the official synopsis of the film says, “A young woman discovers supernatural abilities while facing personal challenges. As evil emerges, she must accept her powers and destiny in a transforming world. Her journey launches a new superhero saga.” Currently, the film is rated 8.7 on IMDb and stars Naslen and Kalyani Priyadarshan along with a lot of cameos.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

