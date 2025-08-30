Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam did not see any relief on day 2. In fact, the superstar witnessed a slight drop at the box office, which might be due to a big Hindi release as well as Naslen’s Lokah that brought fierce competition for his dramedy helmed by Sathyan Anthikad.

In two days, the film stands at a total of almost 6 crore, which might not be a very good picture considering the stature and starcast of the film. Mohanlal‘s last collaboration with the director was in 2015. Titled Ennum Eppozhum, the film earned a gross collection of almost 12 crore worldwide.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Day 2 Early Estimates

After marking the third biggest Malayalam opening of 2025 in India on day 1, Mohanlal’s film witnessed a drop of almost 16% on day 2. As per the early trends, on Friday, August 29, Hridayapoorvam managed to earn in the range of 2.7 – 2.8 crore.

After a drop from day 1 the film managed to register an occupancy of almost 28.9% in the theaters including the night shows. This is a drop from the previous day which registered an occupancy of 33.8% in the theaters. Mohanlal’s film got some competition from Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra as well. On day 2, Lokah registered an occupancy of almost 60.3% in the theaters.

About Hridayapoorvam

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the official synopsis of the film says, “Sandeep, a heart-transplant survivor, attends his donor’s daughter Haritha’s engagement, but an unplanned stay draws him closer to the family. As weeks pass, he finds himself falling for Haritha.” Currently, the film is rated 7.3 on IMDb and also stars Malavika Mohanan and Siddique, along with others.

