Hridayapoorvam Box Office BMS Pre-Sales: Mohanlal Manages To Finish 10th!

Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam has finished its advance journey on the ticket window with a respectable spot in the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Malayalam film in 2025. With its advance sales, the dramedy managed to register a pre-sales of almost 73K tickets on BookMyShow!

Mohanlal Pushes Bazooka!

Finally, Mohanlal pushes Mammootty’s Bazooka out of the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Malayalam film in 2025. Bazooka registered a ticket pre-sale of 65K on BMS. Meanwhile, Mohanlal had to settle for Alappuzha Gymkhana’s 74K ticket pre-sales!

Hridayapoorvam Box Office VS Lokah

Interestingly, Hridayapoorvam is clashing at the box office with Naslen‘s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The film is supposed to have a cameo by Mohanlal as well. However, Hridayapoorvam registered 135% higher advance ticket sales than Lokah. Both films will depend on word-of-mouth for better opening day numbers and ticket sales on BMS.

Hridayapooravam registered an advance sales of 73K tickets on BMS. It witnessed a surge by almost 35% on the final day of the advance ticket sales of the film on BMS.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the pre-sales of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film on BMS.

August 25: 23.62K

August 26: 18.01K

August 27: 31.54K

Total: 73.17K

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Malayalam film on BMS in 2024-25.

L2: Empuraan: 1.33 Million Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life: 309K Malaikottai Vaaliban: 204K Turbo: 161K Thudarum : 132K Aavesham: 104K Marco: 103K Manjummel Boys: 84K Alappuzha Gymkhana: 74K Hridayapoorvam: 73K

About Hridayapoorvam

Helmed by Sathyan Anthikad, the official synopsis of the film says, “Sandeep, a heart-transplant survivor, attends his donor’s daughter Haritha’s engagement, but an unplanned stay draws him closer to the family. As weeks pass, he finds himself falling for Haritha.”

