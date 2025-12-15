Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has officially concluded its first weekend at the Indian box office. The Bollywood comedy drama hasn’t been very successful in driving footfalls to the ticket windows. It is inches away from becoming Kapil Sharma’s second highest-grossing film in India. Check out the day 3 collection!

Only 14% jump on Sunday

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is currently dominating the ticket windows. There’s also competition from Tere Ishk Mein and some other releases. According to Sacnilk, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 garnered 2.85 crores on day 3. It showcased a limited growth of 14% compared to 2.50 crores minted on Saturday.

The overall box office collection at the Indian box office reaches 7.20 crores after 3 days. In its opening weekend, Kapil Sharma’s first installment had garnered 28.81 crores in 2015. In comparison, the sequel is 75% lower, which is simply underwhelming.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office collection (India net) below:

Day 1: 1.85 crores

Day 2: 2.50 crores

Day 3: 2.85 crores

Total: 7.20 crores

Inches away from becoming Kapil Sharma’s second highest-grosser!

Kapil Sharma has delivered 4 films at the Indian box office. On its opening day, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 had surpassed Zwigato and took the 3rd spot. It is now only 2.80 crores away from beating Firangi and becoming his second highest-grossing film.

Check out Kapil Sharma’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection) below:

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon: 49.38 crores Firangi: 10 crores Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: 7.20 crores (2 days) Zwigato: 1.84 crores

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Summary Day 3

Budget: 35 crores

India net: 7.20 crores

Budget recovery: 20.57%

India gross: 8.49 crores

