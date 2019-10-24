Joker Box Office (India): Lightening Up The Pre-Diwali Period!

Joker Box Office (India): The Joaquin Phoenix starrer, amidst the storm of all Bollywood releases, including Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War, has made a special place in everyone’s hearts (rather brains). The movie has unexpectedly trended amazingly well at the box office.

The movie has now collected around 64 crores at the Indian box office and stands at 14th position in the list of Highest Grossing Hollywood films in India. The next target for the film in the list is Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Show with 68.25 crores.

“Joker,” tells the story of the popular DC supervillain of the same name. The film traces the protagonist’s early life as Arthur Fleck (essayed by Phoenix), who is an aspiring stand-up comedian struggling to make ends meet and constantly derided by society. The film, released in India by Warner Bros. Pictures, narrates how circumstances push Fleck into the path of crime after he fails to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society.

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

Directed by Todd Phillips, “Joker” has become the second-biggest opening weekend of all time for an IMAX release after “Avengers: Endgame”. It is also the biggest opening weekend of 2019 for a Warner Bros. film, beating “Annabelle Comes Home”, which released in India in June and made around Rs 16.82 crore in its opening weekend. Internationally, the R-rated comicbook movie scored a huge debut too, raking in $96.2 million from 4,374 North American theatres over the weekend. With Sunday estimates pinned at $93.5 million, “Joker” now stands to be the biggest October launch of all time.

The growing business of the film comes after it made headlines over apprehensions that its depiction of an assassin could incite violence, particularly gun violence, prompting cinema halls in the United States to take extra security precautions.

