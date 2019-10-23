War Box Office Day 21: Continues To Score Even After Hitting A Triple Century

War Box Office Day 21: War is continuing to enjoy its unbeaten run even after standing on the pitch for three weeks now. Seeing a mid-week release for itself, the Siddharth Anand directed film is staying uninterrupted while being the only one to bring in moolah.

On Tuesday, the film collected 1.90 crores* more and considering the fact that it had been around for long and also this is the pre-Diwali period, the collections are fine. The overall numbers now stand at 305.90 crores* and there is still more to come at least till the coming Monday when the big holiday of Diwali arrives.

As for the lifetime numbers, it would be a touch and go for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War to go past the collections of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (321 crores).

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

