It’s been two weeks since Frozen 2 released and the movie has done pretty well for itself at the box office. Continuing the adventures of Anna & Elsa, Disney brought back the most emerging franchises in India. The movie opened well and sustained the competition from the other Bollywood releases.

The movie, as of now stands at a total of 40 crores. It clashed with Anees Bazmee’s multi-starrer Pagalpanti. It not only managed to tackle Bollywood releases well but also survived Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 3 in its 2nd week.

Frozen 2 Box Office Day 14 (India): Freezes Its Screens Despite Other Bollywood Releases
Frozen 2 Box Office Day 14 (India): Freezes Its Screens Despite Other Bollywood Releases

Despite losing a huge chunk of screens to other movies, Frozen 2 is still attracting its target audience in the multiplexes. It would be interesting to see how it will face Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt’s Panipat & Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday’s Pati Patni Aur Woh. It surely will lose some more amount of screens this week.

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Avengers: Endgame365.50 crores
2. Avengers: Infinity War (3D)222.69 crores
3. The Jungle Book (3D)188.00 crores
4. The Lion King150.09 crores
5. Fast and Furious7 (3D)110.00 crores
6. Jurassic World101.00 crores
7. Fast and Furious 8 (3D)86.00 crores
8. Spider-Man: Far From Home85.70 crores
9. Captain Marvel84.20 crores
10. Mission: Impossible - Fallout77.00 crores
11. Avengers: Age of Ultron76.00 crores
12. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2D)72.00 crores
13. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw68.75 crores
14. Joker64.00 crores*
15. The Conjuring 262.00 crores
16. Thor: Ragnarok60.00 crores
17. Captain America Civil war59.00 crores
18. Spiderman: Homecoming58.00 crores
19. Aquaman55.00 crores
20. Deadpool 254.00 crores
21. The Avengers53.00 crores
22. The Amazing Spiderman 252.00 crores
23. Jumanji: Welome To The Jungle51.90 crores
24. Iron Man 350.50 crores
25. Aladdin50.00 crores
26. The Amazing Spiderman48.25 crores
27. Annabelle: Creation44.50 crores
28. The Nun42.00 crores
29. Incredibles 240.25 crores
30. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice40.00 crores
31.Frozen 240.00 crores
32. Black Panther38.00 crores
33. Justice League35.00 crores
34. The Dark Knight Rises33.00 crores
35. Ant-Man And The Wasp30.60 crores
36. Skyfall30.00 crores

The sequel of the 2013 blockbuster hit Frozen released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Set in the fantastical land of Arendelle, Frozen is a story of two sisters Elsa and Anna who are on a path of finding acceptance and love, while trying to save their kingdom infused with heart-touching music and emotions. Elsa is struggling to accept her magical icy powers and effervescent Anna is trying to find a bond with her sister.

Frozen 2 brings back their story as they continue on the journey of finding their self, by tracing their past and piecing it together with their present.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here