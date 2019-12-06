Frozen 2 Box Office Day 14 (India): Freezes Its Screens Despite Other Bollywood Releases

It’s been two weeks since Frozen 2 released and the movie has done pretty well for itself at the box office. Continuing the adventures of Anna & Elsa, Disney brought back the most emerging franchises in India. The movie opened well and sustained the competition from the other Bollywood releases.

The movie, as of now stands at a total of 40 crores. It clashed with Anees Bazmee’s multi-starrer Pagalpanti. It not only managed to tackle Bollywood releases well but also survived Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 3 in its 2nd week.

Despite losing a huge chunk of screens to other movies, Frozen 2 is still attracting its target audience in the multiplexes. It would be interesting to see how it will face Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt’s Panipat & Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday’s Pati Patni Aur Woh. It surely will lose some more amount of screens this week.

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

The sequel of the 2013 blockbuster hit Frozen released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Set in the fantastical land of Arendelle, Frozen is a story of two sisters Elsa and Anna who are on a path of finding acceptance and love, while trying to save their kingdom infused with heart-touching music and emotions. Elsa is struggling to accept her magical icy powers and effervescent Anna is trying to find a bond with her sister.

Frozen 2 brings back their story as they continue on the journey of finding their self, by tracing their past and piecing it together with their present.

