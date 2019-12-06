Gaurav Gera Apologises To Neha Kakkar Over Bodyshaming Row: “Meri Koi Aukaat Nai Hai…”

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kiku Sharda along with Gaurav Gera recently took an indirect dig at Neha Kakkar, and body-shamed her with appearances on her height. This clearly didn’t go well with the Indian Idol judge who took to her Instagram to express disappointment. Now, Gaurav has issued an apology and here’s what he had to say.

On the show, Kiku and Gaurav could be seen making fun of a short-heighted girl imitating Neha Kakkar. Upon being asked about her name, she answers, “Neha Shakkar, singer.” To This, gaurav replies, “you look like Neha ‘Kankar’, not Shakkar.”

Speaking about the entire row in a conversation with Times Of India, Gauarav said, “I would not want to hurt her because I am a fan of hers. I love the way she sings and her songs are definitely parties ki jaan (her songs add fun to the party). Her talent is totally appreciated, I am nobody to prove it to her. She has 30 million followers on Instagram who are there to prove her that how much they love her. And she has not directly blamed us. She has also shared her disappointment towards the channel. The channel has removed the video. Kiku and I we both were talking and we are a fan of hers. Who doesn’t love her. We are proud of her. She is got India name and fame. My idea was not to hurt her. She is fantastic, a rockstar and she doesn’t need me to say it. I didn’t even know about the height part, and I myself don’t have an average height. Kiku is short heighted. We make fun of each other so much in all the episodes. Meri koi aukat nahi hai to tell her anything… (I am no one to comment on her). I really had no idea that she would be so hurt

Furthermore, Gaurav Gera revealed how he had the intuition of it all going on the insensitive route even during the rehearsals as she shared,” Even during the shoot we kept saying where we felt it is going overboard. We tried our best, but whatever they felt should go they aired and rest they edited out. You have seen what I do when it comes to comedy. I thought they (Channel and Production house) work on so many comedy shows on the small screen they must be aware of the sensibilities. They know what runs and also they had an equation with Neha so they should have known where to stop. But I would like to apologize to her and I love her. She is fantastic.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!