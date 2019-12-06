Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Ready For A Reasonable Start

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar & Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh finally released today and is expected to take a decent start. The Mudassar Aziz directed film is catering youth audience and it will be interesting to see how it fares at the Box Office considering its clash with another major release Panipat.

The advance booking for the day is going fine and is expected to get intense in the weekend. Have a look at how some of the major cities are performing today for Pati Patni Aur Woh

Mumbai

Mumbai has started on a fair note with 5-10% shows filling fast at this moment. The film is expected to pick the momentum in the weekend.

NCR

NCR is doing much better comparatively thanks to the local flavour. There are 10-15% shows going housefull or filling fast already.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is doing decent with around 10% shows promising healthy occupancies.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is among the best performing cities as there are 15-20% “oranges” visible on BMS.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is cold with 5-10% shows filling fast. The rate is similar to Mumbai but overall number of filling fast shows compared to Mumbai are very low.

Chennai

Chennai has 30-35% healthy shows on limited release. It will be interesting to see how much it grows in the weekend.

