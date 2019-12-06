The news of all four accused in the rape and murder of veterinarian Priyanka Reddy getting shot down by Telangana police in an encounter at the same spot where they committed the gruesome crime has spread all across the nation like wildfire.

As per multiple reports, the encounter took place today in the wee hours. The accused  in the Priyanka Reddy case were taken by the cops to the crime scene as a part of the case investigation to recreate the crime incident. But the accused were not ready to co-operate instead, they tried to run away by trying to attack the Policemen. Following which the cops shot all the four accused in the encounter.

South Stars Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Nagarjuna, Jr.NTR Take On Twitter To React On Encounter Of Accused In Hyderabad Rape-Murder Case
Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni & More React On The Encounter Of Hyderabad Rape-Murder Case

Popular South celebs like Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna, Samantha, Jr.NTR, Nani took on twitter to react to the incident and expressed their happiness on Priyanka Reddy getting justice.

Allu Arjun: JUSTICE SERVED

Nagarjuna Akkineni: This morning I wake up to the news and JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED!! #Encounter

Samantha Akkineni: I didn’t say anything about the incident when it happened because of every message I received accusing me of not paying my condolences to the victims was a reminder of how little I have done to help the women in my society and one tweet wasn’t going to free me of that guilt …

Jr.NTR: JUSTICE SERVED! Now, Rest In Peace Disha.

Ravi Teja: Serving justice to #Disha doesn’t stop here but starts from here by preventing such heinous crimes through education, empowerment, and enlightenment from childhood. JaiHind. Now Rest in Peace Disha.

Vedhika: Salute to #HyderabadPolice. Such demons should not be kept alive. #RIPPriyankaReddy

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here