Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee’s Next Is Not Happening Anytime Soon?

Finally, there’s something concrete about Shah Rukh Khan’s next film. The actor is being said to have signed a comedy action with director duo, Raj & DK and another film with Rajkumar Hirani. However, looks like the fusion of the best of Bollywood and South in the form of SRK & Atlee Kumar’s collab isn’t happening anymore.

Recently, reports stated that the film with Raj & DK is definitely on the cards. In fact, it is all set to go on floors next year, and the makers are aiming for a 2021 release. While the movie with Hirani is happening too, it is unknown whether it will be a full-fledged film or a TV series. Amidst all of this, SRK’s delay in response to Atlee has made him go ahead with another regional project.

A source close to Deccan Chronicle clears the speculation as “It is not clear which project SRK will announce with Hirani — will it be a web series or will Shah Rukh play the lead in the cricket movies? But they are working together for sure. It may just be a collaboration like it was in the case with Sujoy Ghosh for the Kahaani spinoff Bob Biswas. The Raj and DK film is a smaller budget film and is an adventure comedy. Both these films will be shot simultaneously for a 2021 release. As for 2020, SRK will only have his cameo in Brahmastra to talk about and zero (films) in 2019 after his Zero in 2018.”

While we’d have been happy to see the actor collab with Atlee Kumar for a kickass project, looks like that will have to wait for now. But all we’re happy is to see is that the actor is finally over the big break, and we’re sure he’ll be back with a bang!

