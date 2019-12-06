Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior To Release In Marathi Language

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has created a huge buzz around the release. The period drama has impressed the PAN India audience and the makers are now trying to target the niche. Bringing in the new update, The Saif Ali Khan and Ajay starrer will now release in Marathi as well. Below are all the details.

Tanhaji will be simultaneously releasing in Marathi on the same date, January 10, 2020. The film directed by Om Raut was earlier pitched in Hindi but the makers and Ajay thought of catering to the Marathi audience in Maharashtra as the film is based on the much followed Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare.

Talking about the decision to release the film in Marathi to Mumbai Mirror, Om said, “I had pitched it as a Hindi film as the idea was to go global. But Mr Devgn felt the need to come out with a Marathi version as well, to ensure it reaches the interiors of the state.”

Om also spoke about how the film also has many famous names from the Marathi industry including Sharad Kelkar, Devdatta Nage and Shashank Shende. For the unversed Om, himself is a Marathi director who has directed the film Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush. The film was a hugely acclaimed one and went to win several awards.

Talking about the same Ajay said, “it’s my privilege to be able to share the story of this brave warrior in his mother tongue, as well as in Hindi. I want Maharashtra to take part in his journey as much as the rest of India.”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is produced by Ajay Devgn with Bhushan Kumar and also stars Kajol as Tanaji Malusure’s wife Savitribai.

